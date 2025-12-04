HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
DRDO Gives Defence Atmanirbharta A Boost

December 04, 2025 17:34 IST

On Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully conducted a high-speed rocket-sled test of a fighter aircraft escape system at the Rail Track Rocket Sled facility at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh.

The complex dynamic test validated critical elements of the aircrew escape system, including canopy severance, ejection sequencing, and complete aircrew recovery at precisely controlled velocity.

The DRDO conducted the test in collaboration with the Aeronautical Development Agency and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

 

Photograph: PIB Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: PIB Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: DRDO/ANI Video Grab

 

Photograph: DRDO/ANI Video Grab

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

