BrahMos Test Signals Battle Ready Bharat

BrahMos Test Signals Battle Ready Bharat

By REDIFF NEWS
December 02, 2025 09:21 IST
December 02, 2025 09:21 IST

the combat launch of BrahMos

IMAGE: The Indian Army's Southern Command successfully conducted the combat launch of the BrahMos missile, December 1, 2025, here and below. Photographs: @IaSouthern X/ANI Photo
 

The Indian Army's Southern Command on Monday said the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile achieved a successful combat launch over the Bay of Bengal, hitting its target with precision and strengthening India's long-range strike capability and defence self-reliance.

In its statement, the Southern Command said, 'The Indian Army's BrahMos roared across the Bay of Bengal in a combat launch, showcasing unmatched precision, speed and destructive prowess.

'The missile hit its designated target with pinpoint accuracy, reaffirming India's ability to deliver decisive long-range precision strikes. This successful launch by Southern Command is a powerful testament to India's growing Aatmanirbharta in defence and the Army's unflinching readiness to meet future operational challenges.

'A compelling demonstration of advanced technology, steadfast resolve and the unwavering spirit of a Battle Ready Bharat.'

the combat launch of BrahMos

The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile jointly developed by India and Russia. It is one of the Indian armed forces' key weapons and is used by the army, navy and air force.

During Operation Sindoor, the BrahMos struck Pakistani air bases and other military installations.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
