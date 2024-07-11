News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » DRDO goes private for 7 new defence projects

DRDO goes private for 7 new defence projects

Source: PTI
July 11, 2024 15:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's premier defence research organisation DRDO has awarded seven new projects to private entities to develop key military assets including underwater launched unmanned aerial vehicle and long-range remotely operated systems.

IMAGE: DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi. Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

The projects were cleared under the defence ministry's Technology Development Fund scheme to boost domestic defence manufacturing.

The project for underwater-launched unmanned aerial vehicles is aimed at developing versatile marine battlefield accessories which can be deployed in multiple combat roles, officials said.

 

The objective is part of a larger framework of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and maritime domain awareness (MDA), they said.

The project has been awarded to Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd, Pune, according to the defence ministry.

The other projects are development of ice detection sensor for aircraft, manufacturing of radar signal processor, long-range remotely-operated vehicles for detection and neutralisation of underwater objects The long-range remotely-operated vehicles will be dual-use systems that will enable detection, classification, localisation and neutralisation of underwater objects while keeping the key assets away from the suspected operational area, the ministry said.

The work has been awarded to a start-up, IROV Technologies Pvt Ltd, Kochi.

The other projects are development of radar signal processor with active antenna array simulator, development of Indian regional navigation satellite system-based timing acquisition and dissemination system and indigenous scenario and sensor simulation toolkit.

The toolkit project involves development of an indigenous system for simulator training of pilots in realistic scenarios. This will help in full mission planning and large force engagement, the ministry said.

The project has been awarded to start-up, Oxygen 2 Innovation Pvt Ltd, Noida.

"Providing impetus to Aatmanirbharta, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has awarded seven new projects to industries under the Technology Development Fund scheme for various requirements of the armed forces and aerospace and defence sectors," the ministry said.

"These project sanctions are a testimony to the continuing endeavour of DRDO in nurturing Industries, especially MSMEs & start-ups, in defence and aerospace domains," it said.

"The indigenous development of these technologies will strengthen the military industrial ecosystem," it said in a statement. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
IAF To Get More Power With Gen-5 Fighter
IAF To Get More Power With Gen-5 Fighter
Ex-BrahMos engineer gets lifer for leaking info to ISI
Ex-BrahMos engineer gets lifer for leaking info to ISI
The Nuclear Tests, 26 Years On
The Nuclear Tests, 26 Years On
3 juvenile boys molest 9-yr-old girl, push her in canal
3 juvenile boys molest 9-yr-old girl, push her in canal
Ganguly now part of Indian Racing Festival
Ganguly now part of Indian Racing Festival
India an electronic & semiconductor products nation?
India an electronic & semiconductor products nation?
Row over Shivaji's 'wagh nakh'; Maha minister clarifies
Row over Shivaji's 'wagh nakh'; Maha minister clarifies
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Eyeing China, India holds trials of light tank Zorawar

Eyeing China, India holds trials of light tank Zorawar

Defence Policy: India's Democracy Deficit

Defence Policy: India's Democracy Deficit

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances