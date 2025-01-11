It's raining freebies in Delhi, but voters' issues ignored

The political discourse in Delhi is currently being dominated by conversations around "freebies" ahead of the assembly polls overshadowing other major issues including pollution, law and order, crimes against women and infrastructure.

IMAGE: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal is being garlanded by religious leaders Jagadguru Ramanujacharya Swami Yogeshwar Acharya, Acharya Shri Madhur Das and others during a felicitation ceremony at Party headquarters, in New Delhi . Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

On January 10, 2025, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal promised financial assistance to Residential Welfare Associations to hire security guards when the party returns to power in the national capital.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is leading the charge with its campaigns like "Revdi Par Charcha", emphasising its free electricity, water, healthcare, education, and public transport initiatives for women.

It has also announced new schemes, including the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, promising Rs 2,100 monthly for women, and the Sanjeevani Yojana, ensuring free healthcare for senior citizens in both government and private hospitals.

The Congress has countered with its 'Pyaari Didi Yojana', offering Rs 2,500 monthly for women, alongside the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana', which promises insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh. Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to unveil its manifesto soon, with anticipated schemes such as 300 units of free electricity for households and Rs 2,500 monthly allowances for women.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who termed these free schemes as 'free ki revdi' once, had to reassure the people of Delhi that the BJP would continue all the welfare schemes if voted to power.

"Facing defeat, these AAP-da people are perplexed. They are scaring Delhiites that if the BJP comes to power, this or that scheme will be discontinued. But I have come to assure Delhiites that under BJP rule, no scheme will be stopped, but those involved in corruption in these schemes will be weeded out," Modi said, urging the people to vote for a "double-engine" BJP government both at the Centre and in Delhi.

With such announcements grabbing the voters' attention, critical issues like pollution, especially the smog that chokes Delhi every winter, remain largely unaddressed. Many residents have raised concerns over the lack of concrete action plans to combat air pollution, which continues to pose a severe health risk to Delhiites.

The air quality index (AQI) of the national capital crossed 490 in November last year, falling into the "severe plus" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Many people are facing various health issues due to toxic air.

Delhiites also experienced water shortages throughout the city due to high levels of ammonia in the Yamuna River with water treatment plants unable to treat the water.

Many people lost their lives during the rainy season in the national capital due to potholes on the roads and open sewers.

The drowning of three UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar coaching centre due to poor drainage and lack of desilting sparked outrage among the residents over the lack of facilities for the residents.

The national capital also faced many law and order issues, with shootouts taking place at multiple locations due to the alleged involvement of various gangs said to be active in the city. Additionally, there has been a rise in crimes against women.

While the promises of free welfare schemes attract many voters, some argue that addressing these systemic core issues is vital for the city's long-term growth.

Reacting to the freebies in the polls, Bhartiya Liberal Party president Munish Kumar Raizada told PTI, "Kejriwal is an utter failure in terms of governance in last 10 years. He has encouraged the culture of freebies while paralyzing governance and policy-making at the same time."

He alleged that the AAP government has ignored other major issues like job creation and finding a solution for contractual employees.

"Kejriwal just gave some rewaris while the youth are sitting unemployed. And now all political parties are going a step forward by enticing voters by throwing cash on them, which is actually cash for vote or note for vote. Nothing can be more unethical than this, Raizada told PTI.

Nitin Singh, Central Coordinator of the Bahujan Samaj Party, said that the freebies being announced by these parties are all lies. If they had addressed the basic needs of the people, there would have been no need for such fake commitments.

Singh said that the current situation in Delhi is very poor, and because of this, the government is introducing new advertisements.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi assembly are scheduled on February 5. Results will be announced after the counting of votes on February 8.