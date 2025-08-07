HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Doval travels to Russia as Trump doubles tariffs

Doval travels to Russia as Trump doubles tariffs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 07, 2025 00:39 IST

x

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has travelled to Russia to hold crucial talks on bilateral energy and defence ties and to prepare ground for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India later this year.

IMAGE: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Photograph: ANI Photo

Doval's visit to Russia comes amid some strain in ties between India and the United States over New Delhi's continuing procurement of Russian crude oil, notwithstanding Western sanctions on Moscow.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued an executive order slapping an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods as a penalty for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil.

 

The additional duties raised the overall tariff on India to 50 per cent.

Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

People familiar with Doval's visit to Moscow said bilateral energy and defence ties as well as Western sanctions on Russian crude oil will figure in his talks with Russian officials.

Russia has emerged as India's top energy supplier since the West slapped sanctions on its crude oil after the invasion of Ukraine.

The NSA is also expected to press Moscow to ensure early delivery of remaining two regiments of S-400 air defence systems to India.

The S-400 systems played a crucial role during the Operation Sindoor.

India signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for five squadrons of the S-400 Triumf missile system, a state-of-the-art air defence platform capable of engaging multiple aerial threats at long ranges. Three squadrons have already been delivered.

The people cited above said the two sides will also prepare ground for President Putin's planned trip to India later this year to hold summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India slams US tariff hike as 'unfair, unjustified'
India slams US tariff hike as 'unfair, unjustified'
Why Trump Turned on India, Embraced Pakistan
Why Trump Turned on India, Embraced Pakistan
'Trump Wants To Force India To Stop...'
'Trump Wants To Force India To Stop...'
'Trump Is Frustrated'
'Trump Is Frustrated'
How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats
How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The Biggest Indian Hospitals

webstory image 2

10 Unknown Facts About Mughal-e-Azam

webstory image 3

Manisha's Narali Bhat: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, the new seat of govt1:21

PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, the new seat of govt

HP: Heavy rainfall triggers landslide in Mandi1:02

HP: Heavy rainfall triggers landslide in Mandi

Watch: Rising Ganga touches Lord Shiva's feet at Rishikesh1:12

Watch: Rising Ganga touches Lord Shiva's feet at Rishikesh

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD