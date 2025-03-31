HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Don't fall for riot provocation, Mamata warns on Eid

Don't fall for riot provocation, Mamata warns on Eid

Last updated on: March 31, 2025 10:44 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people not to fall for provocations that could fuel communal riots and stressed that her government would stand with the residents, ensuring that no one could stir up tensions in the state.

Addressing an Eid prayers programme on Red Road in Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, "Provocations are being made to fuel riots, but please don't fall into these traps. The West Bengal government stands with the minorities. No one can provoke tensions in the state."

Banerjee also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, asking, "If they (BJP) have problems with the minorities, will they change the Constitution of the country?"

She reaffirmed her belief in respecting all religions and reiterated her opposition to the BJP's "divisive politics", which she described as "jumla politics".

 

The chief minister further hit out at the Left, stating, "Red and saffron have merged. But rest assured, I will not let any harm come to you."

She stressed the importance of harmony and unity, repeatedly emphasising, "Do not fall for provocations."

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also spoke on the occasion, highlighting the unity in the party in resisting the BJP during the last Lok Sabha elections.

"In the last (2024) Lok Sabha polls, we together resisted the march of the BJP," he asserted.

"The BJP says 'Hindus are in danger', and their friends say 'Muslims are in danger'. I would ask them to remove their lens of communal politics. The truth is that the entire country is in danger because of their politics. If they try to create divisions in West Bengal, we will resist it," he added.

He also shared a message of interfaith unity, saying, "The moon has no religion."

The Diamond Harbour MP called for people to remain united, stating, "We must maintain unity and live together."

He declared, "I will give my life but not deviate from my principles."

Both leaders emphasised that the Trinamool Congress would continue to fight attempts to sow division and promote communal politics in the state. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss
