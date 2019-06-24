'Open secret in Kolkata that Muslims can get away with anything'

June 24, 2019 10:08 IST

'The moment the BJP can convince Bengal that they have an excellent capability of governance, the game is over for Mamata.'

In the wake of the attack on doctors and harassment of model Ushoshi Sengupta by some members of their community, a group of prominent Muslims from West Bengal wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking for stringent action against the culprits, to dispel the 'perception' that they are being "shielded or appeased".

They also requested the state government to 'engage or encourage engagements with Muslim youth and their families across Kolkata in gender-sensitisation, civic consciousness and law-compliance, etc'.

Mudar Patherya -- once one of India's best known cricket writers before he turned to commenting on the stockmarket -- drafted the letter to Banerjee. Mudar believes the Trinamool Congress government in bengal should shun vote-bank politics and address the issue considering the betterment of the next generation.

"I don't think the state administration has the guts to go into these Muslim neighbourhoods and arrest these people," Mudar Patherya tells Rediff.com's Syed Firdaus Ashraf.

For all of us who read your articles on cricket and personal finance, it came as a surprise to learn that you drafted a letter to Mamata Banerjee, asking her to take strict action against the culprits in the doctors assault case as well as the model's harassment case. Why did you write to the West Bengal CM?

You carry your Muslim identity with you as one of the many identities that you carry.

This Muslim identity is getting perpetually embarrassed.

I won't say I am feeling cornered, but definitely embarrassed.

(I am) feeling sheepish in public company where people realise you are a Muslim and then say 'Oh! You are not those kind of Muslims'.

That felt bad.

When I saw the seven assaulters were all Muslims, then I felt another nail in the coffin in our pride.

When eventually these Muslim guys got away, (it's) because of the police having been told by the state administration to go soft on them.

It is an open secret in Kolkata that Muslims can get away with anything.

It doesn't sound good when you hear this.

The irony is this that we also happen to be victims of the same reality.

It is not that the bikers who tease women in Kolkata are not going to look upon my daughter or my sister and not tease them by saying they are Muslims.

They will go for anyone.

The reality is the character of the city has been evolved, but not for the better.

A part of that rule has been played out by the Muslim community.

Within the Muslim community there is a very clear lower income strata of suspects and vulnerable neighbourhoods.

You can identify them and to use a bad word, you can profile exactly from where the problem is coming from.

I don't think the state administration has the guts to go into these Muslim neighbourhoods and arrest these people.

Don't you think this could be a class problem and not a religion problem, as one can argue they are poor and happen to be Muslims by birth?

You can argue in whichever way you want to.

It is actually a Muslim problem where they also happen to be from a lower income (group).

It depends on which way you want to argue.

I can argue whichever way I want.

The reality is that just as we feel embarrassed as a nation if any one of our sportsmen or public performer or prominent people do something extremely humiliating in public.

This is my way of telling the world that somebody from my community does something, I feel a little embarrassed.

I also see that person's identity as extension of my own personality.

There is a linkage somewhere.

Just as there is a linkage if some Indian does something completely ridiculous, you feel a little ashamed and sheepish as an Indian.

You can say I have not done it and, of course, you have not done anything wrong, but we all carry multiple identities.

This Muslim identity is one of the multiple identities that I carry.

When people say that this kind of person has done something wrong, then it affects my sense of pride.

The irony is he is being let off because of his identity -- which I also carry.

That is what is hurting me.

When gau-rakshaks lynch Muslims, do common Hindus feel the same way about their community?

If not, then why should you as a Muslim feel embarrassed for the wrongdoing of some miscreants who are Muslims?

Your counter-question is an interesting question to the people who feel a sense of uneasiness.

I feel a certain sense of uneasiness because it happens on my turf.

Also, it affects me because there is a very non-Muslim bias which is building against Muslims because of these elements.

'You guys' can get away with everything.

Here I (as a Muslim) cannot get away, when I over-speed my car and jump the signal.

The police will not let me go by knowing that I am a Muslim.

But those guys (lower income strata Muslims) can get away.

So there is a class difference.

You were saying about an economic divide.

Ironically, (Muslim) guys who are well educated, well-bred, law abiding, they are the guys who are getting screwed.

We are not able to get away the way other guys (lower income Muslims) can.

Secondly, there is also another backflow in terms of respect that you are enjoying in the external community as you hear 'you guys' can get away with anything.

'You guys' keep quiet.

I understand that there is something called racial profiling.

But when 200 people from your community go into a hospital, beat up the doctors on the site and only five get arrested -- two per cent were arrested and 98 per cent went scot-free.

Whatever they did affected the medical fraternity in the country as it was not a local problem, but it became a state problem and then a national problem.

Who did it?

I would say 200 hooligans did it.

But it also comes down to the fact that somewhere, the community sense of upbringing, community sense of social values, community sense of family value, community sense of engagement, community sense of etiquette have all contributed to this.

I must say there is a very poor sense of etiquette and a poor sense of social upbringing.

That upbringing I am talking about.

My values system has been brought up in a different manner and their value system has taken a very different turn.

If somebody does not treat my grandfather well in hospital, I will not go and tell the lady doctor that I will rape you.

That is not acceptable.

The Mamata government arrested only five people when 200 people attacked the hospital.

This means obviously she is soft-pedalling and does not have guts to arrest those people from that neighbourhood.

This means Mamata wants to appease Muslims and is gutless.

Mamata Banerjee did mention that the doctors are not treating those poor patients well because they were Muslims. That was a very surprising statement.

I don't think that way.

I feel doctors are religion agnostic and very decent human beings.

Doctors work under phenomenal pressure.

They look after a huge number of patients, and it is remarkable.

It is very commendable.

Obviously something can go wrong because you have not provided them with the operating environment to succeed.

So when something goes wrong you get beaten up and surprisingly the police withdraws its protection.

Being a doctor is a noble profession.

These doctors feel defenceless today because one community -- I am not necessarily referring to a religious community but a social community -- feels absolutely legit to go and beat the hell out of anybody.

Could this not be an incident of sudden anger as your loved one has died?

Sudden anger can come to five people.

You must have time to go, get 200 people out and beat up the doctors on duty.

That is not anger, but a planned (move).

West Bengal was looking whether the assailants were arrested or not, but only five were arrested.

It did not even make it to the front page news.

Was this the case during Left Front rule in West Bengal or has it only started in Mamata's tenure?

I don't think that it was the case during the Left Front government.

Mamata Banerjee is so blase she told the media that she will appease Muslims.

She also made a stupid statement on Muslims like, 'If a cow gives milk, then one has to be prepared for its kicks also'.

We should have objected to that statement, but I missed it.

The reality is that Mamata is calling Muslims cows and clearly talking of appeasement.

What are Muslims getting out of this appeasement?

You go and see the Muslim ghettos in Kolkata.

It is getting worse.

Education is wanting and certain lawlessness is there.

The drabness of the environment is horrible.

Urdu medium schools do not have adequate teachers.

I know for a fact that in one class there are 900 students, and you call this appeasement?

The irony is that Mamata comes during Eid namaaz and puts a dupatta on her head and prays, whereas the fact is she can't even say two lines of (Islamic) prayers.

She is making an idiot of herself, and bhai log (Muslim brothers) are also becoming fools.

But now the mood is changing.

More and more Muslims are realising that what is happening is complete nonsense.

Is this the reason the Bharatiya Janata Party did so well in the Lok Sabha election?

There are various reasons.

The BJP is also a professional, multi-layered, well-funded organisation.

It is a solid machine.

It is just that they have extended into West Bengal at this moment and they have focused on the state.

Besides, Mamata's cadres have shifted to the BJP and effectively the same old goons are doing the same old work under a different label.

(The issue of instant) triple talaq, I am told, is playing an interesting role in Muslim women and men whose sisters have suffered because of it.

They are shifting towards the BJP.

There is a shift taking place.

The BJP only needs to get one act in order, and that is governance.

The moment they convince Bengal that they have an excellent capability of governance in Bengal, the game is over for Mamata.

Once upon a time it was felt that Bengal was immune to the Hindu-Muslim binary, but it doesn't seem so anymore. What has changed?

It is disturbing, but Bengal has an environment of syncretism.

Bengal is an interesting and unusual environment.

I think more people of this state consider themselves to be Bengali first and then Hindu/Muslim thereafter.

It is very unlike in most parts of the country.

I just hope the transition that happens in the next couple of years is political and not communal.

The BJP talks about the National Register of Citizens, threatening to throw out Muslims etc. So what are the options for Muslims other than Mamata?

The reality of the state is that there are Muslims who actually hopped in from the other side of the fence.

It is not a bad idea to identify the surplus and ask them to leave.

I don't think that is unfair.

My children cannot get into the USA with a normal visa and work.

They have to have an H1B visa.

So when I can accept that thing from the USA, why can't we implement that rule in West Bengal?

The BJP's target is only Bangladeshi Muslims, not Bangladeshi Hindus. Don't you think that is a problem? That it is a communal card the BJP is playing.

We will figure out the fine print as we go ahead.

As I told you, we have to come down to governance.

If they (BJP) are completely clean about the rules, governance, equality, fairness and integrity, it will work.

But if they start distinguishing between Hindus and Muslims, then the state will erupt.