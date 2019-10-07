News
Rediff.com  » News » Don't cut anymore trees: SC on Mumbai's Aarey

Don't cut anymore trees: SC on Mumbai's Aarey

October 07, 2019 11:14 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday restrained authorities from cutting anymore trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up a Metro car shed.

IMAGE: A climate activist performs a die-in action during the 'Global Rebellion extinction protest'. Photograph: ANI Photo

A special bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan said it will have to examine the entire thing and posted the matter for hearing on October 21 before its forest bench.

"Don't cut anything now," the bench said.

 

The felling of trees is being opposed by green activists and local residents.

The apex court decided on Sunday to register as PIL a letter addressed to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi by law student Rishav Ranjan seeking a stay on the cutting of trees.

A notice was posted on the Supreme Court website about holding the urgent hearing.

Highlights from the hearing

>> Supreme Court forest bench to hear plea regarding felling of trees in Aarey on October 21.

>> All those arrested for protesting against cutting of trees in Aarey released, Maharashtra government to Supreme Court.

>> Judge asks for papers to prove this area is eco-sensitive zone.

>> If anybody is still under arrest they be released forthwith on furnishing of personal bonds, says Supreme Court

