Over 200 trees hacked in Aarey hrs after HC ruling

October 05, 2019 09:45 IST

Hours after the Bombay high court dismissed petitions opposing tree-felling in Aarey Colony in north Mumbai, a prime green lung of the city, for Metro work, authorities began cutting down trees even as protests continued.

Of over 2,600 trees which are to be felled, 200 had been cut by Friday night, activists alleged.

Videos of tree-felling went viral on social media, though it could not be confirmed from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation officials if indeed tree cutting for the planned

metro car shed in Aarey had begun.

But the site of the proposed car shed saw heavy police deployment as hundreds of people gathered there late on Friday night to stop trees from being hacked.

Protesters gathered at the spot asking why can't the authorities wait until a petition can be filed in the Supreme Court regarding the matter.

"What is the hurry that they are cutting down trees in the middle of the night?" one of the protestors said.

"It is saddening to see that the trees which provide life to others are being cut. This is happening when the government itself is urging people to plant more trees,” another protester, Albert Michel said.

Several tweets lambasted the Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra as well as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over the issue.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Preeti Menon Sharma said tree cutting was a violation of the poll code in force for the October 21 assembly elections.

The Bombay high court had, on Friday, dismissed all petitions against the proposed cutting down of over 2,500 trees in Aarey Colony of Mumbai to make way for a Metro car shed and refused to declare the colony as a forest.

Scores of locals including environmental activists have been opposing the cutting of trees for the construction of the car shed of the metro station.

They are demanding the relocation of the bus depot, which is a part of the Metro III project.

Several B-town actors and political leaders have also extended their support to activists by participating in the protests against the cutting of trees.

Meanwhile, actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar had supported the Metro project.

With inputs from ANI