Home  » News » Donald Trump sworn-in as 47th President of the United States

Donald Trump sworn-in as 47th President of the United States

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 20, 2025 23:05 IST

Donald J Trump was on Monday sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, marking his remarkable return to power for a second term four years after he left the American capital as a pariah.

IMAGE: President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office from Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump look on during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters

The 78-year-old Republican leader storms back to the White House with a strongman persona and a vision of an all-powerful presidency with a promise to aggressively reset US policies in a range of domains, including immigration, tariffs and energy.

Trump registered a spectacular victory over his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in the November 5 presidential election, defying two assassination attempts, two presidential impeachments and his criminal conviction.

 

Four years back, Trump had left Washington as a pariah in the face of his unsuccessful attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election to stay in office.

His victory in the bitterly fought election was widely acknowledged as the most momentous comeback in American political history.

J D Vance was sworn in as the vice president ahead of Trump.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the inauguration ceremony as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy.

The inauguration ceremony was held indoors under the Capitol Rotunda against the initially planned outdoor venue in view of frigid temperatures in the US capital city.

The ceremony was attended by Trump's wife Melania, his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, and billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook.

On the first day in office, Trump is expected to sign a slew of executive orders, including kicking off a process to end birthright citizenship.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
