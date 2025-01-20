Spotted: Mukesh Ambani at Trump inauguration with Big 4

It was well known that Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita would be attending Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

IMAGE: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani meet US President-elect Trump. Photograph: ANI Photo

Still, it was an aha! moment to spot India’s leading industrialist at the service at St John’s church ahead of Trump’s inauguration, and then to see him heading to US Capitol Hill Rotunda for the inauguration in the company of the Big 4 – Tim Cook of Apple, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Sundar Pichai of Google and Mark Zuckerburg of Meta/Facebook.

Mukesh and Nita, who have been in Washington, DC, since Saturday for the inauguration, met US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday, ahead of his inauguration on Monday.

The couple are expected to have a prominent spot at the ceremony, seated together on the platform with other notable guests, including Trump's Cabinet nominees and elected officials.

There will also be a Cabinet reception and a Vice President's dinner that the Ambani's will attend.

Mark Zuckerberg is co-hosting a black-tie reception Monday with the Republican mega-donor Miriam Adelson to celebrate the inauguration.

The Ambani's are expected to attend this reception as well.