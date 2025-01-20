HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Welcome home', Biden tells Trump at White House

'Welcome home', Biden tells Trump at White House

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2025 22:09 IST

x

US President Joe Biden greeted his successor Donald Trump at the White House Monday morning with the message 'welcome home' as his motorcade arrived at the official presidential residence.

IMAGE: US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump meet with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House on inauguration day of Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington, DC on January 20, 2025. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Moments before reporters asked him what his message was, Biden replied, 'Joy' and then paused a bit and said, 'Hope'.

"Welcome Home," Biden greeted as Trump stepped out of the SUV in the North Portico of the White House.

When Biden and the First Lady were waiting for the arrival of Trump and incoming First Lady Melania Trump, Biden was asked if he had written a letter to Trump. He replied, "Yes."

 

When asked what he said, Biden replied, 'That's between Trump and me . The two then went inside the White House for their traditional tea.

Traditionally, the outgoing president leaves a letter for his successor.

Trump, 78, was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. He succeeds Biden, 82.

Trump had lost the 2016 election to Biden. In the November 2020 elections, Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, both in popular votes and electoral college numbers.

Moments earlier, outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff welcomed their successor -- J D Vance and his Indian-American spouse Usha Vance.

As the Vance couple stepped up for a handshake, Harris said, 'Congratulations' to her successor. Vance is wearing a dark blue suit, overcoat, and red tie. Usha is wearing a light pink coat.

Before the arrival of Vance, Harris was asked how she was feeling about this day, and she replied, "This is democracy in action."

The two couples posed for photos and then walked inside the White House.

Earlier in the morning, Trump along with his family and senior officials from his administration attended service at the historic St. John's Episcopal Church a short distance from the White House. The service lasted for about 25 minutes, closing out with a rendition of 'America the Beautiful'.

Among those spotted were Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, Robert F Kennedy Jr, Tulsi Gabbard and Argentinian President Javier Milei. While exiting, he nodded acknowledgement to several attendees on the way out and briefly patted Milei on the arm.

Others who attended the service were Apple's Tim Cook, Rupert Murdoch, Senator Marco Rubio, Sean Duffy, TikTok CEO Shou Chew, Elon Musk, incoming National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, FBI Director nominee Kash Patel, Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

After the tea, Biden and Trump drove down to Capitol Hill for the formal inauguration ceremony, which has been moved inside the Rotunda from outside the Capitol Hill facing the majestic National Mall.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Anti-Trump protests rock Washington ahead of inauguration
Anti-Trump protests rock Washington ahead of inauguration
Ball dance, signing ceremony: How Trump's inauguration will unfold
Ball dance, signing ceremony: How Trump's inauguration will unfold
Before even...: Trump vows to fix 'every single crisis facing US'
Before even...: Trump vows to fix 'every single crisis facing US'
'Elon Musk was fascinated about Kumbh Mela'
'Elon Musk was fascinated about Kumbh Mela'
Jaishankar to attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony
Jaishankar to attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's 6 Best Museums

webstory image 2

From White House To Paris, Nita Ambani's Fab Saris

webstory image 3

Happy 31st Birthday, Axar Patel!

VIDEOS

Rise in temperature turns Nepal's sweet-orange business sour3:46

Rise in temperature turns Nepal's sweet-orange business sour

J-K: 'Mysterious illness' claims 17 lives in Rajouri's Badhal village2:21

J-K: 'Mysterious illness' claims 17 lives in Rajouri's...

Sanjay Dutt visits Saif Ali Khan at the hospital0:36

Sanjay Dutt visits Saif Ali Khan at the hospital

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD