Don't want to spill my champagne: Porn star on Trump Indictment

Former United States President Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury over hush money payments made to a porn star during his 2016 campaign.

IMAGE: Adult filmstar Stormy Daniels. Photograph: Courtesy @StormyDaniels/ Twitter

Following the indictment, porn star Stormy Daniels thanked her supporters for the "support and love" extended to her.

"I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond...also don't want to spill my champagne," she tweeted.

Daniels' attorney Clark Brewster tweeted: "The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy. The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected. Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law."

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has been pursuing the investigation, confirmed that it had contacted Trump's lawyers on Thursday evening to "coordinate his surrender" on unspecified charges.

"This evening we contacted Mr. Trump's attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D. A.'s office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal. Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected," a spokesperson for District Attorney Bragg said.

The indictment comes as Trump faces legal hurdles in other potential criminal cases. The criminal case could shape the 2024 presidential race. Trump is currently the front-runner among all declared and potential contenders for the Republican White House nomination.

The case stems from a payment made just days before Trump was elected president in 2016. His former attorney Michael Cohen arranged a wire transfer of USD 130,000 to Daniels in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair.

Daniels has said she had a sexual encounter with Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006 -- the year after he married his current wife Melania.

Cohen has said in court that he made the USD 130,000 settlement "in coordination with and at the direction of" the former president. Cohen was jailed from 2018-20 on multiple charges.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing in connection with the payments made ahead of the election.

In a statement responding to news of his indictment, the former president called it "Political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history," and accused Democrats of "weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States."

"The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump,' but now they've done the unthinkable -- indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference," Trump said.

With inputs from PTI