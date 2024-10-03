Doggy Dana Watches The Ring Of Fire

Glimpses of the annular solar eclipse from Las Horquetas, Santa Cruz, Argentina, October 2, 2024.

During this phenomenon the moon is relatively far from Earth and does not fully cover the sun's disc.

A ring of light is seen during the total solar eclipse, also called as the 'ring of fire'.

IMAGE: Dana wears glasses as people around watch the annular solar eclipse in Las Horquetas. All photographs: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

IMAGE: The moon passes the sun on the day of an annular solar eclipse.

IMAGE: A combo picture shows the different phases of the annular solar eclipse.

IMAGE: People observe the annular solar eclipse.

IMAGE: A couple of soldiers amaze at the celestial phenomenon.

IMAGE: Alejandra Vinett, Luciana Cofre and Juan Fernandez observe the annular solar eclipse.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com