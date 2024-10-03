News
Home  » News » Doggy Dana Watches The Ring Of Fire

Doggy Dana Watches The Ring Of Fire

By REDIFF NEWS
October 03, 2024 13:21 IST
Glimpses of the annular solar eclipse from Las Horquetas, Santa Cruz, Argentina, October 2, 2024.

During this phenomenon the moon is relatively far from Earth and does not fully cover the sun's disc.

A ring of light is seen during the total solar eclipse, also called as the 'ring of fire'.

 

IMAGE: Dana wears glasses as people around watch the annular solar eclipse in Las Horquetas. All photographs: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The moon passes the sun on the day of an annular solar eclipse.

 

IMAGE: A combo picture shows the different phases of the annular solar eclipse.

 

IMAGE: People observe the annular solar eclipse.

 

IMAGE: A couple of soldiers amaze at the celestial phenomenon.

 

IMAGE: Alejandra Vinett, Luciana Cofre and Juan Fernandez observe the annular solar eclipse.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
