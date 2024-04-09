Total Solar Eclipse: Breathtaking Scenes

On Monday, April 8, 2024, millions of people across parts of Mexico, Canada and the United States watched the rare total solar eclipse.

The Mexican beachside resort town of Mazatlan was the first major viewing spot in North America.

The partial eclipse began in southern Texas near Eagle Pass on the southern border with Mexico, marking the start of the eclipse in the United States.

IMAGE: The solar eclipse as seen from Mazatlan. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

IMAGE: Solar prominences are seen in Dallas, Texas. Photograph: NASA/Keegan Barber/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: The total solar eclipse as seen in Dallas. Photograph: NASA/Keegan Barber/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A combination of pictures shows the beginning to the end (top Left to bottom Right) of the total solar eclipse as seen from Mazatlan. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

IMAGE: The total solar eclipse before a game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Photograph: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

IMAGE: A person holds a plate during the solar eclipse, where the moon blots out the sun, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Photograph: Christian Monterrosa/Reuters

IMAGE: A student watches a partial solar eclipse by casting a shadow through a colander at the Benjamin Franklin Elementary Magnet School in Glendale, California. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

IMAGE: A person observes the partial eclipse of the sun through a card box in Mexico City. Photograph: Gustavo Graf/Reuters

IMAGE: A man observes the solar eclipse projected on paper from a telescope in Mazatlan. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

IMAGE: An airplane passes during a partial solar eclipse seen from Queens, New York City. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Ximena, 7, and Magdalena Govea, 11, lie down at Saluki Stadium, ahead of the total solar eclipse, where the moon blots out the sun, in Carbondale, Illinois. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: People use special protective glasses to observe the total solar eclipse in Mazatlan. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

IMAGE: Sophia Moccia, 4, from Queens views the partial solar eclipse with a homemade mask at the New York Hall of Science in the Queens borough, New York City. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: People observe the solar eclipse in Torreon, state of Coahuila, Mexico. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

IMAGE: The Statue of Liberty is seen during the partial solar eclipse. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

IMAGE: People watch the partial solar eclipse as they gather on the observation deck of Edge at Hudson Yards in New York City. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: People assemble to view the total solar eclipse at Niagara Falls, New York. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

IMAGE: A person prepares his telescope as people gather and wait to observe the total solar eclipse in Mazatlan. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

