Pune Medics Face Charges After Baby's Death

Four doctors and two nurses in Pune face charges of medical negligence after an 11-month-old girl died following alleged improper treatment at a private hospital.

Key Points Four doctors and two nurses in Pune are booked for medical negligence in the death of an 11-month-old girl.

The incident occurred at Chinmay Hospital in Navi Peth last year.

An expert medical board found negligence in the treatment provided to the infant.

The doctors and nursing staff allegedly administered improper treatment despite knowing the child's serious condition.

Police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act; no arrests have been made yet.

Four doctors and two nurses of a private hospital in Pune were booked for alleged medical negligence leading to the death of an 11-month-old girl, police said on Friday.

Medical Negligence Allegations

The case was registered at Sahakarnagar police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 106 (causing death by negligence), along with 336(3), 228, 318(4), 3(5) and provisions of Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, an official said.

Incident Details at Chinmay Hospital

According to the official, the incident occurred between 6 pm and 11.50 pm on May 22 last year at Chinmay Hospital (Chinmay Institute of Paediatrics) in Navi Peth area.

"The complainant, a 34-year-old resident of Balajinagar in Dhankawadi, had admitted his 11-month-and-18-day-old daughter to the hospital after she started vomiting. During the course of investigation, an expert medical board found negligence in the treatment provided to the infant, leading to her death," he added.

Improper Treatment Concerns

Despite being aware of the seriousness of the child's condition and the risks involved, the doctors and nursing staff allegedly administered improper treatment, the official added.

Investigation Underway

No arrests have been made so far, and further investigation is underway, he said.

Under Indian law, causing death by negligence can attract charges under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code, which carries a potential jail term and fine. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve gathering further evidence and potentially questioning the accused medical professionals. Such cases often raise concerns about healthcare standards and accountability.