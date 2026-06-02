Doctor Convicted For Dowry Death Of Wife In Delhi

A Delhi court has convicted a doctor for the dowry death of his wife, who was harassed for a car and money shortly after their marriage, highlighting the ongoing issue of dowry-related violence in India.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Delhi court convicted a doctor for the dowry death of his wife, who died shortly after their marriage.

The court found the doctor guilty of subjecting his wife to cruelty and harassment over dowry demands.

The victim died of aluminium-phosphide poisoning within three months of her marriage in 2014.

Evidence presented included testimonies from the deceased's family members regarding dowry demands.

A Delhi court has convicted a Bihar-based doctor for the dowry death of his wife, saying she was subjected to cruelty and harassment before she died of aluminium-phosphide poisoning within three months of her marriage in 2014.

Additional Sessions Judge Shunali Gupta was hearing a case against Prashant Kumar Sinha, who was accused of harassing his wife over the demands of a Volkswagen car and Rs 50 lakh.

In an order dated May 30, the court said, "The deceased was subjected to cruelty by the accused by pressuring her to meet the demand of dowry of a Volkswagen car and Rs 50 lakh. Thus, the accused is liable to be convicted for having committed the offence of cruelty and dowry death."

Details of the Dowry Death Case

An FIR was registered at the Mehrauli police station and charges were framed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 498A (cruelty by husband) and 304B (dowry death) in connection with the death of Dr Rekha on March 6, 2014.

According to the prosecution, Rekha married Sinha on December 12, 2013, and died after consuming poison at a flat in Delhi where the accused was staying. Medical evidence established that the cause of death was aluminium-phosphide poisoning.

The court noted that the death occurred within three months of the marriage and was, therefore, within the statutory period contemplated under the law relating to dowry deaths.

Evidence and Testimonies Presented

The prosecution relied on the testimonies of the deceased's brothers and sister-in-law, who said Rekha had informed them that her husband and in-laws were demanding a Volkswagen car and Rs 50 lakh, and harassing her over the demand.

A local guardian of the deceased also testified that before the marriage, a message was sent seeking details of a Volkswagen car and its price.

Court's Rejection of Defence Arguments

Rejecting the defence's contention that Rekha was driven to suicide by alleged ragging and harassment at her medical college, the court held that the evidence led by the prosecution established cruelty and harassment in connection with dowry demands soon before her death.

"Even if for a moment it is assumed that the deceased was severely upset with the ragging ... she would have committed suicide at the medical institute and not have come to Delhi by a flight to the house of the accused in order to commit suicide," the court said.

The judge observed that the accused failed to offer any explanation regarding the circumstances in which the poisoning took place, despite being present in the house when the incident occurred.

It then concluded that the prosecution had established its case through "clinching evidence" and convicted Sinha for cruelty and dowry death.