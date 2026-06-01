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Home  » News » Delhi Court Convicts Man, Mother In Dowry Death Case

Delhi Court Convicts Man, Mother In Dowry Death Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 15:46 IST

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A Delhi court has convicted a man and his mother in a dowry death case, highlighting the persistent issue of dowry-related harassment and its tragic consequences in India.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi court convicts a man and his mother in a dowry death case.
  • The victim died by suicide within seven years of marriage due to dowry-related harassment.
  • The court found a continuous pattern of dowry demands and physical abuse.
  • Dowry demands began before the marriage and continued throughout.
  • The court rejected the defence's claim of the victim's depression.

A Delhi court has convicted a man and his mother in a dowry death case after his wife died by suicide within seven years of marriage, saying that the prosecution proved a continuous pattern of dowry-related harassment and demands made shortly before her death.

Court Findings on Dowry Harassment

Additional Sessions Judge Harvinder Singh heard the case against Jitender and his mother Rambati, accused under charges of dowry death and cruelty by the husband or relatives.

 

In an order dated May 30, the court said, "The prosecution has also been able to establish that a few days prior to the date of death of the deceased, the accused side had been subjecting the deceased to torture/harassment/cruelty for more dowry of Rs 50,000 and gave beatings to her to bend the deceased and her family members to their demands of dowry".

Details of the Case

According to the prosecution, Pooja married Jitender on June 10, 2011, and died by hanging at her matrimonial home in East Gokalpur on August 21, 2016.

The woman's family alleged that dowry demands began even before the marriage. During the tilak ceremony, Jitender allegedly expressed displeasure over being gifted a Bajaj Discover motorcycle and demanded a more expensive model, with the dispute being settled after a payment of Rs 10,000.

The prosecution alleged that Jitender later demanded an Apache motorcycle, following which Pooja's father paid Rs 50,000, while Rambati sought Rs 1 lakh for her daughter's marriage. The family also claimed that Pooja was harassed for giving birth to a girl child and was subjected to beatings and cruelty over more dowry.

Court's Rejection of Defence Claims

The court noted that Pooja had visited her parental home on Raksha Bandhan, just days before her death, and complained about continuous harassment and physical abuse by her husband and in-laws. She was sent back to her matrimonial home on August 19, 2016, and died two days later.

Rejecting the defence claim that Pooja was depressed because her sister's proposed marriage had failed, the court said no evidence was produced to substantiate that claim.

"It has been established that the deceased was subjected to cruelty/harassment for and in connection with demand of dowry right from the beginning of her marriage till a few days prior to the date of her death," the court observed.

The judge held that the prosecution had successfully proved all essential ingredients of the offence of dowry death, triggering the statutory presumption against the husband and mother-in-law.

The court found that Jitender and Rambati failed to rebut the presumption under law and were therefore liable for Pooja's death.

Convicting Jitender and Rambati, the court said the evidence established that Pooja had been subjected to cruelty, beatings and harassment for dowry during her married life and that such treatment continued until her death.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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