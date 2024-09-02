News
Rediff.com  » News » Kolkata doctor was already unconscious: Accused's big claim

Kolkata doctor was already unconscious: Accused's big claim

By REDIFF NEWS
September 02, 2024 12:25 IST
Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of an RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor in Kolkata, told his lawyer that he wants to plead "not guilty" in court as he is innocent, according to a report in the Times of India.

IMAGE: Artists stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital at the Academy of Fine Arts in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Roy told his lawyer Kavita Sarkar that he was being framed since he did not even know the victim, reported the Times.

During a polygraph test he was subject to, Roy was asked 10 questions, including what he did next after allegedly murdering the woman.

However, he told the CBI team that the question was invalid because he did not murder her.

Roy said in the polygraph test that the woman was already unconscious when he entered the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9.

He claimed that the woman was covered in blood and he rushed out of the room in panic.

 

Asked why he didn't inform the police if he was innocent, Roy said he was scared that no one would believe him.

Rediff.com has not been able to independently verify the claims made in the report.

Sarkar told the newspaper that the culprit could be someone else.

"If he had access to the seminar hall so easily, it shows that there was a security lapse on that night and someone else could also have taken advantage of that," said Sarkar, the lawyer appointed by Legal Aid Defence Counsel System for Roy.

Roy was arrested by the Kolkata police on August 10, a day after the body of the 31-year-old medic was found in the seminar hall of the R G Kar medical college.

CCTV footage and a Bluetooth device found near the medic's body resulted in the arrest of Roy, who was allegedly seen entering the seminar hall of the college where the body was found at around 4 am.

Roy, 33, was working with the Kolkata police as a civic volunteer since 2019.

The accused, who is a trained boxer, allegedly got close to a few senior police officers over the years, following which he was moved to the Kolkata Police Welfare Board and posted at the police outpost at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

'Pervert, porn addict': Kolkata accused's profile
Doc murder: Polygraph test of main accused underway
Kolkata doc was raped brutally, says initial autopsy
Rs 19bn loss: WazirX in Singapore court for protection
Theatre-Goers, Here's Some Bad News
ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
Lord Ganesha Takes A Train!
