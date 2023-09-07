DMK is dengue-malaria-mosquito, should be eradicated, says TN BJP

Stoutly defending Sanatan Dharma, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Thursday dubbed the ruling DMK a casteist party that must be decimated, and questioned its track record on Dalit empowerment.

IMAGE: Priests protest against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatan Dharma, Haridwar, September 5, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

He also dubbed DMK as “Dengue Malaria Kosu (mosquito)” that needs to be “eradicated”.

Annamalai, referring to the statements of Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi, said both of them have toned down their rhetoric against Sanatan Dharma and that it was good.

Posting a video on X, he said: "Both of you know that you are fighting a losing battle over the last 3-4 days," he said and accused them of uttering lies.

"If something needs eradication from Tamil Nadu, it is the DMK. D - dengue, M - malaria K - kosu (mosquito). Going forward, we are sure that people will associate these deadly diseases with DMK," he said.

Annamalai said Stalin claimed that Sanatan Dharma essentially practises discrimination and that was why the Dravidian movement was founded.

Tracing the life and times of iconic Tamil Dalit leader M C Raja, the BJP leader said he quit the Justice Party in 1923 after asserting that the "Brahminical domination" was replaced by upper caste Hindus, leaving no space for Scheduled Caste leaders within the outfit. Justice Party's founding principle was not in tune with what was practised.

In 1974, the first woman Dalit minister of Tamil Nadu, Sathyavani Muthu, who was part of the late M Karunanidhi-led DMK cabinet, levelled serious allegations against the chief minister inside the assembly.

She alleged that Karunanidhi was against the interests of the Dalit community, funds were not being sanctioned and that she had certain misgivings.

"Inside the assembly, in Indian history, we have never seen a minister complaining against the chief minister. What was the price she paid? She was dismissed from the cabinet and later expelled from the party."

These were among the instances that showed how Dalit leaders were treated inside the DMK, Annamalai claimed.

"When you say that you are here to abolish certain ills of Sanatan Dharma and to promote equality, it is like Satan quoting scriptures."

Annamalai said Stalin claimed the DMK as a party was very progressive.

Citing the composition of TN cabinet, he said: "Out of the 35 ministers, three are from SC community, two are women, you call this progressive ? Less than ten percent." Minor, insignificant portfolios were assigned to ministers from the SC community, he said.

"Look at Narendra Modiji's current cabinet, out of the 79 ministers, 20 ministers are from SC/ST community, 11 are women and five are from minority community. I am sure sir, you clearly understand that you really do not practise what you preach."

Even in Uttar Pradesh, out of 52 ministers, nine are from SC/ST community. "You do not give them (Dalits) political rights, political power and what are you talking about improving the standards of the oppressed community."

Recalling the 1999 Manjolai (Tirunelveli) tea estate workers protest vis-a-vis police action that led to the deaths of 17 persons and a comment of then chief minister Karunanidhi, the BJP leader alleged that the DMK, as a party, is run on caste lines and which is meant to promote caste in Tamil Nadu.

"That is why, more than any other part of India, Tamil Nadu sees the highest number of caste violence; the highest number of caste conflicts and the highest number of caste fault lines."

The prevalence of two-tumbler system is one of the highest in Tamil Nadu. Last year, on Independence Day, many panchayat leaders from the SC community were not allowed to hoist the national flag.

Sanatan Dharma is timeless and predates any religion and regards all living beings and treats everyone as equals. It is accommodative in nature and honours all religions.

When some discriminatory practices were thrust by some individuals within Sanatan Dharma. it is opposed by saints and reformers who abolish it.

Annamalai listed reformists and their work to cleanse the Sanatan Dharma of its ills and wondered how could Udhayanidhi Stalin declare that Sanatan Dharma itself should be eradicated for some of its ills.

"It clearly shows what little understanding you have about Sanatan Dharma. Tamil Nadu is a land of spiritualism,” the BJP leader said and underscored that a huge chunk of Tamil saints, the Alwars (Vaishnavite) and Nayanmars (Saivite), were from oppressed communities. "We worship them."

Annamalai said "your (Chief Minister Stalin’s) son (Udhayanidhi) -- he called himself a practising Christian in December 2022; now he says he doesn't have any faith."

In the Sanatan Dharma abolition conference on September 2, the BJP leader said Dravidar Kazhagam chief K Veeramani stated that Sanatan Dharma is Hinduism and Udhayanidhi, on the same occasion, wanted its eradication.

Also, Hindu Religious Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu was on the dais violating his oath of office. "Mr chief minister, your lies will not keep working."

Blaming the DMK for "corruption" and over several other issues, he said nobody was afraid of the opposition alliance INDIA.