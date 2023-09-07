DMK's A Raja guns for Sanatan Dharma, dares Modi-Shah to debate

DMK deputy general secretary and Lok Sabha MP A Raja has likened Sanatan Dharma to disease like leprosy that had social stigma.

Raja, Union minister during the UPA regime, said Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark was soft and the state minister had only said Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated like dengue and malaria, which does not have social stigma.

"If Sanatan Dharma should be commented in disgusting terms; once upon a time the leprosy and recently the HIV had stigma and as far as we are concerned, it (Sanatan) should be regarded like HIV and leprosy that had social stigma," he said on Wednesday.

"Udhayanidhi's comments were mild and soft and if you ask me I will talk tough."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates following Santan Dharma and had he followed it, he must not have visited so many foreign countries.

"A good Hindu should not cross the sea and go to a foreign country. Your (Modi) job is to go places."

Raja said Modi violated Sanatan Dharma's principles and visited foreign countries and he now claims to protect it, which is dishonesty.

The senior DMK leader reiterated his challenge to Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to debate Varnasrama and Sanatan Dharma in Delhi in the presence of sankaracharyas.

He asked BJP leaders to fix a date for debate in the national capital and assured them that he would take part in it.