Rediff.com  » News » Diyas Ready To Light Up India

Diyas Ready To Light Up India

By REDIFF NEWS
November 09, 2023 08:51 IST
Diwali and diyas have an ancient connect.

 

IMAGE: Specially-abled children of the Shishu Sarothi create colourful diyas at Shishu Sarothi in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An elderly woman displays diyas on sale in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A potter prepares diyas for sale in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Diyas dry in the sun. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A potter takes a fresh batch of diyas to dry in the sun. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A potter arranges the diyas for drying. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A potter puts freshly made diyas in the sun to dry in Amritsar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A batch of freshly made diyas dry in the sun. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Potters gather the dried diyas. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A potter gives finishing touches to the diyas. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Artists create diyas in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A potter makes diyas in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A potter paints the diyas in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Women shop for diyas in Bikaner. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A policewoman shops for diyas. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People shop for diyas ahead of Diwali and Kali Puja at Kumortuli in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Shopping for diyas at Sadar Bazaar in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
