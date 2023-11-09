Diyas Ready To Light Up India

Diwali and diyas have an ancient connect.

IMAGE: Specially-abled children of the Shishu Sarothi create colourful diyas at Shishu Sarothi in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An elderly woman displays diyas on sale in Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A potter prepares diyas for sale in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Diyas dry in the sun. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A potter takes a fresh batch of diyas to dry in the sun. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A potter arranges the diyas for drying. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A potter puts freshly made diyas in the sun to dry in Amritsar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A batch of freshly made diyas dry in the sun. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Potters gather the dried diyas. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A potter gives finishing touches to the diyas. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Artists create diyas in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A potter makes diyas in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A potter paints the diyas in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Women shop for diyas in Bikaner. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A policewoman shops for diyas. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People shop for diyas ahead of Diwali and Kali Puja at Kumortuli in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shopping for diyas at Sadar Bazaar in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com