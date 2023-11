By REDIFF GET AHEAD

Last updated on: November 08, 2023 14:54 IST

Scenes of Diwali shopping from our beautiful land...

IMAGE: Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An artist in Jammu gives final touch to the idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi ahead of Diwali. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shopping from crackers in Mumbai, here and below. Photograph: Arun Patil

Photograph: Arun Patil

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com