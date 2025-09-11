HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Diyas Are Being Made, Diwali Is Coming!

Diyas Are Being Made, Diwali Is Coming!

September 11, 2025

Artisans in Kumbharwada in Mumbai are busy crafting diyas and panatis for the coming Diwali season.

Kumbharwada, in the heart of Mumbai's Dharavi, is one of the oldest potters' settlements in the city.

For over 100 years, families who came here from Gujarat and Rajasthan have kept the pottery tradition alive.

Every year before Diwali, the lanes of Kumbharwada are filled with the sight of artisans at their wheels, shaping clay into diyas, pots, and other festive items.

With just simple tools and kilns, raw earth is transformed into the lamps that bring light to homes across Mumbai.

This is more than craft -- it is a heritage passed down through generations. Each diya reflects patience, skill, and the spirit of community that shines during Diwali.

 

IMAGE: Diwali starts early in Mumbai's Kumbharwada. All photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

IMAGE: Crafting each diya with care in Kumbharwada.

 

IMAGE: Craftsmanship passed through generations.

 

IMAGE: Each diya, shaped with precision.

 

IMAGE: Rows of tradition, ready to dry.

 

IMAGE: From plain clay to festive sparkle.

 

IMAGE: Artisans and families keep traditions alive.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

