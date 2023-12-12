News
Rediff.com  » News » Disha Salian death case: Maha govt orders SIT probe

Disha Salian death case: Maha govt orders SIT probe

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 12, 2023 13:10 IST
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered an SIT (Special Investigation Team) probe into the death of Disha Salian, the manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In December, last year, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the assembly that an SIT would be formed to probe Salian's death.

In October, this year, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitesh Rane targeted Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the Disha Salian case, demanding that his father and Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray should address the matter.

 

According to police, Salian (28) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14, 2020.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
No CBI probe into Disha Salian's death: HC
Disha Salian's parents write to Kovind against Ranes
Is Sushant's death more important than India's crises?
Nov brings cheer to motown; PV wholesales grow 4%
Fans Celebrate Rajinikanth's Birthday
Tata Motors creates record; Nov saw highest ever sales
Samsung Pushes Xiaomi To 3rd Spot
Disha Salian's parents seek action against politicians

Rane, son get pre-arrest bail in Disha Salian case

