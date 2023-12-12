Disha Salian death case: Maha govt orders SIT probe

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered an SIT (Special Investigation Team) probe into the death of Disha Salian, the manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In December, last year, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the assembly that an SIT would be formed to probe Salian's death.

In October, this year, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitesh Rane targeted Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the Disha Salian case, demanding that his father and Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray should address the matter.

According to police, Salian (28) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14, 2020.