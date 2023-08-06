News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Discontent in Karnataka Cong: Sidda to hold marathon meeting with MLAs

Discontent in Karnataka Cong: Sidda to hold marathon meeting with MLAs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 06, 2023 19:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In an apparent move to quell discontent and make the party strong ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections which is less than a year away, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar will hold marathon meetings with ministers and ruling Congress legislators for the next three days, party insiders said.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

These meetings with the district in-charge ministers, other ministers from districts concerned and MLAs and MLCs will take place at the chief minister's office residence 'Krishna' from 11 am to 7 pm with a break of two hours from 2 pm to 4 pm, the party office bearers said.

 

On Monday, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, will hold meetings with ministers and legislators from six districts, Tumakuru, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Bagalkote, Ballari and Dharwad, according to the CM's programme of events released by his office.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will speak to 31 ministers and MLAs, devoting one hour to the ministers and MLAs of each district, the communiqu said.

In the next three days, meetings with all the Congress legislators across 31 districts of the state will be covered, a party office bearer said.

According to him, the meeting is being held mainly to strengthen the party base in the districts, apart from identifying land for setting up more party offices and to prepare an action plan for the Lok Sabha elections.

The chief minister and the deputy chief minister will also hear and address the grievances and complaints of the MLAs, the office bearer said.

The Congress has set a target of winning at least 20 seats in the Lok Sabha in 2024.

The party had to make do with just one seat in 2019 when the BJP won 25 out of 28 seats.

The meeting also comes against the backdrop of 11 MLAs allegedly writing to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah complaining that 20 ministers were not cooperating and were not available for discussions on development works in their respective constituencies.

The ministers were unapproachable and one had to reach out to them through third persons, the purported letter said.

However, Kalaburagi Congress MLA B R Patil later clarified that the alleged letter was fake as he had never written any such missive.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Siddaramaiah Be A Liability For Congress?
Will Siddaramaiah Be A Liability For Congress?
'Siddaramaiah's politics won Karnataka for Congress'
'Siddaramaiah's politics won Karnataka for Congress'
The Importance Of Being Siddaramaiah
The Importance Of Being Siddaramaiah
Musovic steals spotlight; Rapinoe's tearful exit
Musovic steals spotlight; Rapinoe's tearful exit
Pak's win sparks outrage: Did India send 'little kids'
Pak's win sparks outrage: Did India send 'little kids'
Manipur women paraded naked: 5 cops suspended
Manipur women paraded naked: 5 cops suspended
UP: Boys suspected of theft forced to drink urine
UP: Boys suspected of theft forced to drink urine
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Sidda reaches out to MLAs amid reports of dissent

Sidda reaches out to MLAs amid reports of dissent

Sidda, DKS reject reports of 30 MLAs complaining

Sidda, DKS reject reports of 30 MLAs complaining

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances