Discontent brews within Delhi BJP over MCD ticket distribution

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party unit is reportedly questioning the party leadership over the choice of candidates for the upcoming civic body polls, with many party workers and leaders registering their protest and 'threatening' to withdraw support.

IMAGE: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Ashish Sood during release of 'Vachan Patra' for MCD polls, in New Delhi, on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Delhi BJP had on Saturday released its first list of 232 candidates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections with the nominees including 126 women, three Muslims, seven Sikhs and nine former mayors, according to a party statement.

It said that the remaining 18 candidates will be announced later.

Party sources claimed that many BJP MLAs and MPs are upset over the chosen candidates, with the party symbol withheld on eight seats due to dispute over ticket distribution.

Monday is the last day of filing nominations for the polls to 250 wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on December 4.

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha general secretary Teena Sharma tweeted a video saying, "What was the basis for giving tickets to these women? I want to ask this as the general secretary of Mahila Morcha."

In the video, she questioned the tickets given to Mahila Morcha president and another general secretary.

She also alleged that she was denied ticket from Andrews Ganj despite her name being recommended by the district and state units.

Sources said some BJP MPs were also not happy with the way their recommendations in distribution of tickets for several wards under their parliamentary constituencies were not accepted.

They said party MPs, including East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, met with national leaders to register their complaints.

"Gambhir was particularly dissatisfied with distribution of tickets against his recommendations for Anand Vihar, Mayur Vihar and Mandawali wards. Tiwari is also learnt to be unhappy with the tickets given to 'undeserving' candidates in 8-10 wards in North East Delhi," sources close to the two MPs said.

A party spokesperson said there was resentment among some ward unit office-bearers who have threatened to oppose the party candidates in their respective wards.

Some party workers also staged protests at the Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg in New Delhi and raised slogans against the party candidates.