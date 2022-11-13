News
Denied MCD ticket, ex-AAP councillor climbs electricity tower

Denied MCD ticket, ex-AAP councillor climbs electricity tower

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 13, 2022 17:32 IST
Apparently miffed over being denied a ticket for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan on Sunday climbed an electricity tower in east Delhi, police said.

IMAGE: Former AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan climbs up a transmission tower near the Shastri Park metro station as he alleges that the party denied him a ticket for the upcoming MCD elections, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Fire officials said they received information at 10.51 am that a person had climbed an electric tower in Gandhi Nagar area.

 

Police personnel, along with officials from fire brigade and BSES, and ambulances reached the spot and requested Hasan to climb down.

He eventually agreed, a senior police officer said.

The AAP had announced its first list of candidates on Friday and the second list of 117 candidates the next day.

The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
