BJP holds crucial meet to discuss Gujarat, 2024 Lok Sabha polls

A meeting is being held at the Bharatiya Janata Party's headquarters chaired by the party's national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh on Sunday over the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

Photograph: Vijay Shankar Bate/ANI Photo

The party chiefs of all morchas are present at this meeting.

The role of morcha in Gujarat elections and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls will be decided during the meeting.

In view of the elections, by-elections and MCD polls, the BJP is holding back-to-back meetings.

The assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

The counting of votes will take place on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.

The ruling party is seeking its seventh, straight term in power in the ensuing state polls.

The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long and the party has set its sights on returning to power with a handsome majority this time as well.

However, it faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate.

The Congress is also hoping to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government.

The BJP is in power in the state for the last 27 years and is considered as BJP bastion.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.

For MCD, the BJP and the AAP have both released their manifesto and list of candidates while mounting attacks on each other.

Meanwhile, details of discussions held in the BJP meeting are awaited.