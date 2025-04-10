Disaster Averted In J&K

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, the Indian Army's Chinar Warriors and the Jammu and Kashmir police recovered and destroyed an IED on the Wadder-Haphruda road at Haphruda village in Kupwara, north Kashmir.

During a routine patrol in the Hafroda forest area security forces discovered a suspicious object on the roadside.

A closer inspection revealed that the suspicious object was an IED.

The area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad was called which destroyed the IED without causing any damage.

IMAGE: A bomb squad member tries to defuse the IED. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security forces inspect the object before the bomb squad is summoned.

IMAGE: The IED is successfully defused.

