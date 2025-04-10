Disaster Averted In J&K

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, the Indian Army's Chinar Warriors and the Jammu and Kashmir police recovered and destroyed an IED on the Wadder-Haphruda road at Haphruda village in Kupwara, north Kashmir.
During a routine patrol in the Hafroda forest area security forces discovered a suspicious object on the roadside.
A closer inspection revealed that the suspicious object was an IED.
The area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad was called which destroyed the IED without causing any damage.
