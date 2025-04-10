HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Disaster Averted In J&K

Disaster Averted In J&K

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 10, 2025 10:45 IST

x

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, the Indian Army's Chinar Warriors and the Jammu and Kashmir police recovered and destroyed an IED on the Wadder-Haphruda road at Haphruda village in Kupwara, north Kashmir.

During a routine patrol in the Hafroda forest area security forces discovered a suspicious object on the roadside.

A closer inspection revealed that the suspicious object was an IED.

The area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad was called which destroyed the IED without causing any damage.

 

IMAGE: A bomb squad member tries to defuse the IED. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Security forces inspect the object before the bomb squad is summoned.

 

IMAGE: The IED is successfully defused.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

No Terrorists Will Be Spared
No Terrorists Will Be Spared
2,500 kg narcotics seized by Navy in Indian Ocean
2,500 kg narcotics seized by Navy in Indian Ocean
Anti-Terrorist Op Resumes In Kathua
Anti-Terrorist Op Resumes In Kathua
J-K encounter: Family loses 4th member in line of duty
J-K encounter: Family loses 4th member in line of duty
3 terrorists killed in J-K encounter; 3 cops martyred
3 terrorists killed in J-K encounter; 3 cops martyred

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Things That Malaika Loves

webstory image 2

Which Country Has Most Indian Prisoners?

webstory image 3

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

VIDEOS

Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal spotted in Bandra1:00

Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal spotted in Bandra

Diana Penty looks amazing in a peach co-ord set0:51

Diana Penty looks amazing in a peach co-ord set

Alaya F stunned everyone by wearing a bralette and jeans1:02

Alaya F stunned everyone by wearing a bralette and jeans

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD