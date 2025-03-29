HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Anti-Terrorist Operation Resumes In Kathua

March 29, 2025 13:20 IST

Security personnel resumed the anti-terrorist operation near Jakhole village in the Ghati Juthana area of Rajbagh in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir.

 

 

Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

IMAGE: Villagers help security personnel during the anti-terrorist operation, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Firing continued between security forces and terrorists in the Sudan area in Kathua on Thursday, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: An army helicopter hovers above the anti-terrorist operation on Friday.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel pay their respects to Jammu and Kashmir Police Selection Grade Constables Balvinder Singh, Jaswant Singh and Tariq Ahmed who made the supreme sacrifice for the Motherland during the Kathua anti-terrorist operation, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat pays respects to Selection Grade Constables Balvinder Singh, Jaswant Singh and Tariq Ahmed in Kathua on Friday.

 

IMAGE: DGP Prabhat and other police officers carry the mortal remains of a Jammu and Kashmir police personnel who sacrificed his life during the Kathua anti-terrorist operation.

 

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravinder Raina pays respects to Selection Grade Constables Balvinder Singh, Jaswant Singh and Tariq Ahmed in Kathua on Friday.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

