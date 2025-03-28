J-K family loses fourth member in line of duty in Kathua encounter

As three brave police personnel lost their lives battling infiltrating Pakistani terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, Balwinder Singh Chib's sacrifice carries forward a legacy of courage that has endured for three generations.

IMAGE: Three Jammu and Kashmir special operations group cops (from L to R) Sgct Jaswant Singh, Balwinder Singh and Tariq Ahmad lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists during an anti-terrorist operation by the forces in the Suffain area of Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, March 28, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

With his death, the Chib family has lost four members across three generations in the line of duty.

According to the local residents of Chib's native village -- Kanna Chak -- the family is venerated for its history of sacrifices and patriotism.

Four police personnel, including Chib, have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Kathua district.

The operation started early Thursday and was continuing when the last reports were received.

Former Sarpanch of Chak Hariya village, Deewan Singh, said, "The Chib family is known for its sacrifices and patriotism. The village of Chak Hariya takes immense pride in its sons who have given their lives for the country". Kanna Chak is a part of Chak Hariya.

Recalling the Chib family's long history of sacrifice, he said, "During World War I, Balwinder's great grandfather, Prakash Singh Chib, was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery before attaining martyrdom. Prakash Singh Chib's brother, Shankar Singh Chib, also laid down his life, earning honourable recognition."

Balwinder's uncle, Pritam Singh Chib, who served in the Border Security Force, was martyred in the line of duty.

"Now, Balwinder has lost his life becoming the fourth martyr from the family. It is an unparalleled legacy of courage and sacrifice," he said.

On Thursday, three suspected Pakistani terrorists of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit and an equal number of policemen were killed after a day-long gunfight. Another policeman was found dead on Friday.

Balwinder bravely fought against the terrorists before making the ultimate sacrifice, Deewan Singh said.

Villagers remembered Balwinder as a kind-hearted, disciplined, and selfless man.

"He was a very good person who always helped others. He never had a conflict or dispute with anyone," Sumit, his neighbour, said.

"Balwinder Singh Chib's name will be etched in history as a true patriot... his sacrifice will remain a guiding light for generations to come," Sumit added.

Balwinder is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Balwinder's mother, who fainted upon hearing the news of his death, said, "This pain is unbearable... I wish I had died instead of him."

According to his relatives, Balwinder joined the police force in 2000 during a special border recruitment drive launched by then SSP R R Swain, who later became Director General of Police (DGP).

One of his uncles, an ex-serviceman, said, "He sacrificed his life for the nation. Today, our family stands tall with pride. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! His sacrifice has made the country proud."

Balwinder's friends said he was passionate about cricket since childhood and recalled that he led a disciplined life and respected everyone.

"His commitment to duty remained unwavering until his last breath. His sacrifice has helped save many lives from terrorists," one of his friends said.

Meanwhile, the local residents of Kanna Chak have urged the government to recognise Balwinder's sacrifice and extend support to his bereaved family. They said honouring his bravery will serve as an inspiration for future generations.