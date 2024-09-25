News
Disapproved by BJP, Kangana withdraws remark on farm laws

Disapproved by BJP, Kangana withdraws remark on farm laws

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 25, 2024 12:25 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday withdrew her remarks calling for bringing back the three farm laws that were repealed in 2021, and said those were her personal opinion and not the party's.

IMAGE: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo 

She said she might have disappointed many with her statement on the contentious laws which she regretted.

The Himachal Pradesh BJP has also distanced itself from the Mandi MP's statement.

 

In a post on X, Ranaut wrote, 'My views on Farmers Laws are personal and they don't represent the party's stand on those Bills.'

She also posted a video statement on X in which she said, "When farmers' laws were proposed, several of us had supported them. But with great sensitivity and sympathy, our respected prime minister had withdrawn those laws."

"I regret if I left anybody disappointed with my words and opinions. I take my words back," she said in the clip.

Speaking at an event in Mandi district on Tuesday, the actor-politician said the three farm laws faced protests only in some states.

"Farmers are a pillar of strength in India's progress. Only in some states, they had objected to farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers," she had said.

She said the country is on the path of progress and restoring the farm laws would ensure better financial stability and growth for farmers, ultimately benefiting the agricultural sector.

The Congress alleged that the remarks are an indication that the ruling party was making efforts to bring back the three laws and asserted that Haryana will give a befitting reply to it.

Ranaut's remark came at a time when political parties are preparing for the assembly polls in Haryana slated on October 5. Haryana had witnessed major protest by farmers, especially at Delhi borders, demanding that the three laws be repealed.

The laws were eventually withdrawn by the Modi government in 2021.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
