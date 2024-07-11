News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What's Kangana Up To?

What's Kangana Up To?

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 11, 2024 08:51 IST
Kangana Ranaut, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, inaugurated her office in her constituency on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

 

IMAGE: Kangana about to inaugurate her office in Mandi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kangana arrives to inaugurate her office.
Look at what the identity card around the gent on the right says: VIP Security, ministry of home affairs.
The MP has Y+ security. Wonder how many first time MPs are in that category. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kangana offers prayers during the inauguration. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The name plate outside Kangana's office. Photograph: Kind courtesy @KanganaTeam/X

 

IMAGE: Kangana listens to grievances of her constituents. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kangana addresses a media interaction after the inauguration. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

