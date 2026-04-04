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Home  » News » Court Grants Police Custody of Director Ranjith in Harassment Case

Court Grants Police Custody of Director Ranjith in Harassment Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 04, 2026 11:45 IST

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Director Ranjith is now in police custody after being arrested on sexual harassment allegations made by an actress during a film shoot in Fort Kochi, India.

Key Points

  • Film director Ranjith has been taken into three-day police custody following sexual harassment allegations.
  • The Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate granted the police custody after a petition was filed.
  • Ranjith was arrested after an actress alleged sexual harassment during a film shoot in Fort Kochi.
  • Ranjith has filed a bail petition, claiming innocence and citing health concerns.

A court on Saturday granted three-day police custody of director Ranjith, who was arrested in connection with an alleged sexual harassment incident at a film shooting set.

Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Selmath RM allowed the petition filed by the police seeking custody of Ranjith for three days.

 

The court granted custody till Monday evening.

Ranjith was produced before the court on Saturday morning from the Ernakulam sub jail, where he had been lodged for the past three days.

He also filed a bail petition in the case, claiming that he is innocent.

Ranjith's counsel argued that the arrest was carried out without following due procedure and cited his health condition while seeking bail.

The court said it would consider the bail plea later.

Ranjith was arrested on Tuesday night from Thodupuzha after an actress approached the police alleging that he had sexually harassed her inside a caravan during a film shoot in Fort Kochi.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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