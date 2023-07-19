News
Rediff.com  » News » Did You Just Join The NDA, Ajitdada?

Did You Just Join The NDA, Ajitdada?

By REDIFF NEWS
July 19, 2023 11:21 IST
More scenes from the National Democratic Alliance meeting at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi, July 18, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party supremo Narendra D Modi is greeted by Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi exchanges greetings with NDA leaders. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi poses for a group photograph with NDA leaders along with former BJP presidents Rajnath Singh Nitin Gadkari and Amit A Shah and current BJP national President J P Nadda. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi is garlanded by Nadda, Ajit Pawar and other NDA leaders. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: NDA leaders ahead of their discussions. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi exchanges greetings with Asom Gana Parishad leader Atul Bora. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi greets NDA leaders, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi exchanges greetings with Tamil Maanila Congress President G K Vasan. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh interacts with NCP leader Praful Patel. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Amit A Shah interacts with Ajit Pawar. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi chairs the NDA meeting, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi addresses the NDA meeting. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
