Rediff.com  » News » When Eknath Shinde Greeted Modi

When Eknath Shinde Greeted Modi

By REDIFF NEWS
July 19, 2023 10:20 IST
Scenes from the National Democratic Alliance meeting at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi, July 18, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party supremo Narendra D Modi is welcomed by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on his arrival. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi is greeted by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Naga People's Front leader Neiphiu Rio greets Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi greets Modi as BJP national President J P Nadda and Eknath Shinde look on. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Eknath Shinde, Neiphiu Rio, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Edappadi K Palaniswami. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: BJP lead strategist Amit Shah is welcomed by BJP leaders Pralhad Joshi and party national General Secretary Vinod Tawde. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh is welcomed by Pralhad Joshi and Vinod Tawde. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Pralhad Joshi welcomes Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan as Vinod Tawde looks on. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Anupriya Patel receives a warm welcome by Pralhad Joshi and Vinod Tawde on her arrival. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

