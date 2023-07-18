News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When Sonia Met Mamata, Kejriwal...

When Sonia Met Mamata, Kejriwal...

By REDIFF NEWS
July 18, 2023 13:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Scenes from the Opposition leaders' dinner meeting, in Bengaluru on Monday, July 17, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge at the dinner. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI General Secretary Doraiswamy Raja, RJD chief Lalu Yadav and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi and Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and D Raja. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi gestures to Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar as Mamata Banerjee looks on. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi, DMK President M K Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, M K Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar and others. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: M K Stalin, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Bhagwant Mann, Mehbooba Mufti and others. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and others. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin and others. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Opposition gathers to give final shape to joint front
Opposition gathers to give final shape to joint front
'Nitish, unstable PM contender' posters in B'luru
'Nitish, unstable PM contender' posters in B'luru
Why BJP And SAD Need Each Other For 2024
Why BJP And SAD Need Each Other For 2024
Pawar joins Oppn's B'luru meet, UPA to get new name
Pawar joins Oppn's B'luru meet, UPA to get new name
PIX: Meet 'Kashmir Ki Kali' Saina Nehwal
PIX: Meet 'Kashmir Ki Kali' Saina Nehwal
'I don't believe in favouritism'
'I don't believe in favouritism'
Heavy rains lash Mumbai; IMD issues 'yellow' alert
Heavy rains lash Mumbai; IMD issues 'yellow' alert
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Sonia, Mamata share a moment during opposition meet

Sonia, Mamata share a moment during opposition meet

Chirag Paswan returns to NDA with certain demands

Chirag Paswan returns to NDA with certain demands

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances