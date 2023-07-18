When Sonia Met Mamata, Kejriwal...

Scenes from the Opposition leaders' dinner meeting, in Bengaluru on Monday, July 17, 2023.

IMAGE: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge at the dinner. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI General Secretary Doraiswamy Raja, RJD chief Lalu Yadav and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi and Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and D Raja. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi gestures to Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar as Mamata Banerjee looks on. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi, DMK President M K Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, M K Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar and others. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: M K Stalin, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Bhagwant Mann, Mehbooba Mufti and others. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and others. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin and others. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com