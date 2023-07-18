News
Rediff.com  » News » And Sharad Pawar Arrives...

And Sharad Pawar Arrives...

By REDIFF NEWS
July 18, 2023 18:13 IST
Scenes from the second day of the joint Opposition meeting, in Bengaluru on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

 

IMAGE: National Congress Party President Sharad Pawar is welcomed by Karnataka Minister for Commerce and Industries M B Patil on his arrival at the HAL airport in Bengaluru . Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sharad Pawar waves as he arrives at day two of the Opposition conclave in Bengaluru.
To his right are Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and Congress General Secretary in-charge (Organisation) K C Venugopal. To his left is CPI General Secretary Doraiswamy Raja. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and D K Shivakumar in conversation as K C Venugopal looks on. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi with D K Shivakumar.
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and KC Venugopal are also seen. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Hemant Soren and K C Venugopal. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
