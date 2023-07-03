'Did you ditch Sharad Pawar?' See Praful Patel's reaction

Nationalist Congress Party working president Praful Patel has said the decision to join the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government was a collective one which was taken by the party to provide political stability and ensure the development of Maharashtra and the country.

Talking to reporters, Patel took potshots at Congress and Rahul Gandhi while referring to the Patna meeting of Opposition parties.

Queried whether he has ditched NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Patel rolled up the window of his car and left without answering.

He said the decision to join the state government was taken for the welfare and development of the state and the country.

"The country has progressed under the leadership of Narendra Modi in the last nine years. I had been to Patna for the meeting of opposition parties. I saw what happened there. In the main opposition party Congress there is confusion about whether Rahul Gandhi is the leader or not. We don't know who runs that party," Patel told reporters.

When asked to spell out the exact number of MLAs backing Ajit Pawar, Patel claimed the entire party (53 MLAs) is together.

WATCH: Praful Patel's reaction when asked whether he had ditched Sharad Pawar

Dealing a major blow to his uncle Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar on Sunday took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra while eight MLAs of NCP joined as ministers.

"Joining the Maharashtra government was a collective decision taken by NCP for the development of the state, country and in view of the able leadership of PM Modi. In Nagaland, we have supported NDA. We have supported the Maharashtra government to ensure the development of the state and to provide political stability," Patel said.

He echoed Ajit Pawar saying, "If NCP can align with Shiv Sena then why not with BJP? There are no ideological differences".

Patel refused to respond to questions on Pawar being upset with him and whether he had ditched the NCP chief.

"There is no pressure on us. I am thankful to NCP and Pawar saheb for all I got in the party," the former Union minister added.

Notably, Sharad Pawar on Sunday said he was not upset with anybody in view of the major political development in his party but slammed leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare for "abandoning" the guidelines of the party president and taking a "wrong path".