Did he know about nephew's rebellion? Pawar says...

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday rejected speculation that his nephew Ajit Pawar's rebellion has his blessings.

IMAGE: NCP president Sharad Pawar arrives to pay floral tribute to former Maharashtra CM Yashwantrao Chavan at Yashwantrao Chavan Samadhi in Karad, Maharashtra on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference in Satara, Sharad Pawar also said he has launched a statewide tour to strengthen the NCP and boost the confidence of party workers, unfazed by actions of a few leaders.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister.

Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party government.

Asked whether Ajit Pawar's rebellion on Sunday had his blessings, the NCP chief said, "It is a mean thing to say. Only those with a mean and low intellect can say this."

"I have set out on a tour of the state and galvanize the cadre. They should not feel disillusioned with what some leaders have done," Sharad Pawar said.