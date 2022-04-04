The Many Portfolios Of Yogi Adityanath

In his second term in office Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has retained 34 portfolios.

Syed Firdaus Ashraf and Hemant Shivsaran find out how this compares with his predecessors.

IMAGE: Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow, March 25, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

When Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath farmed out the portfolios in his newly formed cabinet last week, he retained 34 ministries with himself.

Yogi Adityanath's portfolios (2022) Recruitment Personnel Home Vigilance Housing and Urban Planning Revenue Food and Logistics Civil Supplies Food Security and Drug Administration Geology and Mining Meaning and Numbers State Taxes and Registration General Administration Secretariat Administration Confidential Information Election Institutional Finance Planning State Property Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Coordination Administrative Reforms Programme Implementation Infrastructure Language Deprivation Assistance and Rehabilitation Public Service Management Rent Control Protocol Sainik Welfare Provincial Guard Civil Aviation Justice Legislative

Interestingly, Yogi has not done anything unusual. His predecessors had done the same.

Akhilesh Yadav, who served as UP chief minister from 2012 to 2017, controlled a staggering 54 ministries.

Akhilesh's predecessor Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati retained 35 ministries when took charge of UP in 2007.

Another common factor among the three chief ministers was that none of them parted with the most powerful portfolio, home.

Unlike Mayawati and Akhilesh, Yogi has two deputy chief ministers. In his second stint Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya are his deputies while in his first stint in office it was Dinesh Sharma and Maurya.

In 2017, Yogi handled 35 ministries but of that he dropped nine ministries and added another eight in 2022.

Yogi Adityanath's portfolios (2017) Home Housing and Urban Planning Food and Logistics Civil Supplies Food Security and Drug Administration Meaning and numbers Geology and mining Flood Control Tax Management Prison General Administration Secretariat Administration Confidential Vigilance Recruitment Personnel Election Institutional Finance Planning State Property City Land Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Coordination Administrative Reforms Programme Implementation National Integration Infrastructure Coordination Language Externally-aided projects Deprivation Assistance and Rehabilitation Public Service Management Rent Control Consumer Protection Distribution Measurement

The portfolios that Yogi added are: Revenue, information, Sainik welfare, provincial guard, civil aviation, protocol, justice and legislative department.

The departments Yogi dropped in 2022 are: Flood control, prisons, externally aided projects, city line, assistance and rehabilitation, co-ordination, national integration, consumer protection and distribution measurements.

If you want to compare's Yogi's portfolios with Akhilesh Yadav's 54 portfolios, here they are:

Akhilesh Yadav's portfolios (2012) General Administration Secretariat Administration Home Privacy Vigilance Recruitment Personnel Information Election Finance and Institutional Finance Taxes and Registration (Business Tax) Co-operation Justice and Legislative Planning Meaning and Numbers Protocol Civil Aviation State Property Excise and Prohibition Energy Technical Education Medical Education Tourism Industrial Development Geography and Mining Flood Control Forest and Animal Farming Housing and Urban Planning Town Land Sugarcane Development and Sugar Mills Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Coordination Administrative Reforms Science and Technology Environment Milk Development Electronics and Information Technology Backward Classes Welfare Programme Implementation National Integration Fisheries Disabled Welfare Secondary Education Recreation Tax Higher Education Food and Drugs Administration AYUSH Additional Energy Sources infrastructure Coordination Public Undertakings Political Pensions Language Agriculture Foreign Trade Agricultural exports and Marketing

And here are the portfolios Mayawati retained in 2007 when she became the chief minister.