Rediff.com  » News » The Many Portfolios Of Yogi Adityanath

The Many Portfolios Of Yogi Adityanath

By SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF AND HEMANT SHIVSHARAN
April 04, 2022 10:24 IST
In his second term in office Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has retained 34 portfolios.

Syed Firdaus Ashraf and Hemant Shivsaran find out how this compares with his predecessors.

IMAGE: Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow, March 25, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

When Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath farmed out the portfolios in his newly formed cabinet last week, he retained 34 ministries with himself.

Yogi Adityanath's portfolios (2022)
Recruitment
Personnel
Home
Vigilance
Housing and Urban Planning
Revenue
Food and Logistics
Civil Supplies
Food Security and Drug Administration
Geology and Mining
Meaning and Numbers
State Taxes and Registration
General Administration
Secretariat Administration
Confidential
Information
Election
Institutional Finance
Planning
State Property
Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Coordination
Administrative Reforms
Programme Implementation
Infrastructure
Language
Deprivation Assistance and Rehabilitation
Public Service Management
Rent Control
Protocol
Sainik Welfare
Provincial Guard
Civil Aviation
Justice
Legislative
 

Interestingly, Yogi has not done anything unusual. His predecessors had done the same.

Akhilesh Yadav, who served as UP chief minister from 2012 to 2017, controlled a staggering 54 ministries.

Akhilesh's predecessor Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati retained 35 ministries when took charge of UP in 2007.

Another common factor among the three chief ministers was that none of them parted with the most powerful portfolio, home.

Unlike Mayawati and Akhilesh, Yogi has two deputy chief ministers. In his second stint Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya are his deputies while in his first stint in office it was Dinesh Sharma and Maurya.

In 2017, Yogi handled 35 ministries but of that he dropped nine ministries and added another eight in 2022.

Yogi Adityanath's portfolios (2017)
Home
Housing and Urban Planning
Food and Logistics
Civil Supplies
Food Security and Drug Administration
Meaning and numbers
Geology and mining
Flood Control
Tax Management
Prison
General Administration
Secretariat Administration
Confidential
Vigilance
Recruitment
Personnel
Election
Institutional Finance
Planning
State Property
City Land
Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Coordination
Administrative Reforms
Programme Implementation
National Integration
Infrastructure
Coordination
Language
Externally-aided projects
Deprivation
Assistance and Rehabilitation
Public Service Management
Rent Control
Consumer Protection
Distribution Measurement

The portfolios that Yogi added are: Revenue, information, Sainik welfare, provincial guard, civil aviation, protocol, justice and legislative department.

The departments Yogi dropped in 2022 are: Flood control, prisons, externally aided projects, city line, assistance and rehabilitation, co-ordination, national integration, consumer protection and distribution measurements.

If you want to compare's Yogi's portfolios with Akhilesh Yadav's 54 portfolios, here they are:

Akhilesh Yadav's portfolios (2012)
General Administration
Secretariat Administration
Home
Privacy
Vigilance
Recruitment
Personnel
Information
Election
Finance and Institutional Finance
Taxes and Registration (Business Tax)
Co-operation
Justice and Legislative
Planning
Meaning and Numbers
Protocol
Civil Aviation
State Property
Excise and Prohibition
Energy
Technical Education
Medical Education
Tourism
Industrial Development
Geography and Mining
Flood Control
Forest and Animal Farming
Housing and Urban Planning
Town Land
Sugarcane Development and Sugar Mills
Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Coordination
Administrative Reforms
Science and Technology
Environment
Milk Development
Electronics and Information Technology
Backward Classes Welfare
Programme Implementation
National Integration
Fisheries
Disabled Welfare
Secondary Education
Recreation Tax
Higher Education
Food and Drugs Administration
AYUSH
Additional Energy Sources
infrastructure
Coordination
Public Undertakings
Political Pensions
Language
Agriculture Foreign Trade
Agricultural exports and Marketing

And here are the portfolios Mayawati retained in 2007 when she became the chief minister.

Mayawati's portfolios (2007)
General Administration
Secretariat Administration
Home
Privacy
Vigilance
Recruitment
Personnel
Justice
Legislative
Planning
Protocol
Civil Aviation
State Property
Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Coordination
Political Pension
Language
Information
Air-aided Project
Civil Defence
Industrial Development
Administrative Reforms
Programme Implementation
National Integration
Food Processing
Disabled Welfare
Charitable Work
Muslim Waqf
Electronics and Information Technology
Coordination
Public Enterprises
Infrastructure Development
Women Welfare
Prison Administration and Reforms
Military Welfare
Food and Drugs Administration
SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF AND HEMANT SHIVSHARAN
 
'Yogi will build his image as PM material'

'Yogi will build his image as PM material'

'UP victory is Modi's, not Yogi's, victory'

'UP victory is Modi's, not Yogi's, victory'

