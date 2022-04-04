The Many Portfolios Of Yogi Adityanath

In his second term in office Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has retained 34 portfolios.
Syed Firdaus Ashraf and Hemant Shivsaran find out how this compares with his predecessors.
When Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath farmed out the portfolios in his newly formed cabinet last week, he retained 34 ministries with himself.
|Yogi Adityanath's portfolios (2022)
|Recruitment
|Personnel
|Home
|Vigilance
|Housing and Urban Planning
|Revenue
|Food and Logistics
|Civil Supplies
|Food Security and Drug Administration
|Geology and Mining
|Meaning and Numbers
|State Taxes and Registration
|General Administration
|Secretariat Administration
|Confidential
|Information
|Election
|Institutional Finance
|Planning
|State Property
|Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Coordination
|Administrative Reforms
|Programme Implementation
|Infrastructure
|Language
|Deprivation Assistance and Rehabilitation
|Public Service Management
|Rent Control
|Protocol
|Sainik Welfare
|Provincial Guard
|Civil Aviation
|Justice
|Legislative
Interestingly, Yogi has not done anything unusual. His predecessors had done the same.
Akhilesh Yadav, who served as UP chief minister from 2012 to 2017, controlled a staggering 54 ministries.
Akhilesh's predecessor Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati retained 35 ministries when took charge of UP in 2007.
Another common factor among the three chief ministers was that none of them parted with the most powerful portfolio, home.
Unlike Mayawati and Akhilesh, Yogi has two deputy chief ministers. In his second stint Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya are his deputies while in his first stint in office it was Dinesh Sharma and Maurya.
In 2017, Yogi handled 35 ministries but of that he dropped nine ministries and added another eight in 2022.
|Yogi Adityanath's portfolios (2017)
|Home
|Housing and Urban Planning
|Food and Logistics
|Civil Supplies
|Food Security and Drug Administration
|Meaning and numbers
|Geology and mining
|Flood Control
|Tax Management
|Prison
|General Administration
|Secretariat Administration
|Confidential
|Vigilance
|Recruitment
|Personnel
|Election
|Institutional Finance
|Planning
|State Property
|City Land
|Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Coordination
|Administrative Reforms
|Programme Implementation
|National Integration
|Infrastructure
|Coordination
|Language
|Externally-aided projects
|Deprivation
|Assistance and Rehabilitation
|Public Service Management
|Rent Control
|Consumer Protection
|Distribution Measurement
The portfolios that Yogi added are: Revenue, information, Sainik welfare, provincial guard, civil aviation, protocol, justice and legislative department.
The departments Yogi dropped in 2022 are: Flood control, prisons, externally aided projects, city line, assistance and rehabilitation, co-ordination, national integration, consumer protection and distribution measurements.
If you want to compare's Yogi's portfolios with Akhilesh Yadav's 54 portfolios, here they are:
|Akhilesh Yadav's portfolios (2012)
|General Administration
|Secretariat Administration
|Home
|Privacy
|Vigilance
|Recruitment
|Personnel
|Information
|Election
|Finance and Institutional Finance
|Taxes and Registration (Business Tax)
|Co-operation
|Justice and Legislative
|Planning
|Meaning and Numbers
|Protocol
|Civil Aviation
|State Property
|Excise and Prohibition
|Energy
|Technical Education
|Medical Education
|Tourism
|Industrial Development
|Geography and Mining
|Flood Control
|Forest and Animal Farming
|Housing and Urban Planning
|Town Land
|Sugarcane Development and Sugar Mills
|Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Coordination
|Administrative Reforms
|Science and Technology
|Environment
|Milk Development
|Electronics and Information Technology
|Backward Classes Welfare
|Programme Implementation
|National Integration
|Fisheries
|Disabled Welfare
|Secondary Education
|Recreation Tax
|Higher Education
|Food and Drugs Administration
|AYUSH
|Additional Energy Sources
|infrastructure
|Coordination
|Public Undertakings
|Political Pensions
|Language
|Agriculture Foreign Trade
|Agricultural exports and Marketing
And here are the portfolios Mayawati retained in 2007 when she became the chief minister.
|Mayawati's portfolios (2007)
|General Administration
|Secretariat Administration
|Home
|Privacy
|Vigilance
|Recruitment
|Personnel
|Justice
|Legislative
|Planning
|Protocol
|Civil Aviation
|State Property
|Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Coordination
|Political Pension
|Language
|Information
|Air-aided Project
|Civil Defence
|Industrial Development
|Administrative Reforms
|Programme Implementation
|National Integration
|Food Processing
|Disabled Welfare
|Charitable Work
|Muslim Waqf
|Electronics and Information Technology
|Coordination
|Public Enterprises
|Infrastructure Development
|Women Welfare
|Prison Administration and Reforms
|Military Welfare
|Food and Drugs Administration