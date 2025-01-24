HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Did ex-serviceman really boil his wife's body parts?

Did ex-serviceman really boil his wife's body parts?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 24, 2025 19:33 IST

The Rachakonda police are consulting experts from several parts of the country to crack the case of an ex-serviceman allegedly killing his wife, dismembering her body and boiling the parts in a pressure cooker.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The officials are faced with a challenging situation as they are yet to recover the woman's mortal remains, though the suspect, Gurumurthy, had already been picked up.

Addressing a press conference, Rachakonda police commissioner G Sudheer Babu said the issue is still being treated as "missing case."

 

"She (the wife) was not seen for sometime. So a case has been registered. Since she is missing and later on this kind of information has come up to us, we are working on that. There is no body (found) so far. So there is a different way of investigating the case."

"As of now, it is a missing case. We are investigating the case and we are involving experts not only from our state but also other parts of the country," he said.

The senior official refused to elaborate on the case and said the police teams are in the process of collecting evidence.

The parents of the woman raised suspicion on the woman's husband, a police official had earlier said.

Some residents in the building where the family of the deceased lived at New Venkateshwara Colony at Jillelaguda here, vacated or temporarily moved out of their flats out of fear of the gory crime that allegedly occurred in their residential premises.

Gurumurthy (39), the suspect, an ex-serviceman, was currently employed as a security guard with a defence establishment here.

He had even accompanied his in-laws when they lodged a complaint with the Meerpet police on January 18.

Police had registered an FIR as 'woman missing'.

As per the FIR, the wife quarreled with Gurumurthy on January 16 and left their home without intimation to anyone. She did not return home, prompting the relatives to lodge a complaint.

Gurumuthy is a native of Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. The couple have two children.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
