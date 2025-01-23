HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Telangana man kills wife, boils body parts in cooker

Telangana man kills wife, boils body parts in cooker

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 23, 2025 11:42 IST

x

A shocking murder case has surfaced in Venkateswara Colony under Meerpet Police Station limits in Rangareddy district of Telangana.

The investigation revealed that a man allegedly killed his wife and reportedly boiled some body parts in a cooker while disposing of others in a nearby lake.

Meerpet Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

 

DCP, LB Nagar, stated, "A missing case was reported on January 17. In that case, the husband is self-claiming that he killed his wife. We are continuing the investigation. As of now, we are not finalizing the death. The husband claimed that he killed his wife with a knife, chopped the body parts, and threw them into the lake. We have to find out the truth, and the investigation is ongoing."

The case came into light, when case of a woman gone missing was registered at Jillelaguda under Meerpet Police Station limits in the Rangareddy district.

The mother of the victim had filed a missing complaint. In her complaint the lady stated that her daughter who was married thirteen years ago and staying with her husband was missing.

According to Inspector Police Meerpet, Nagaraju, "On the 18th of this month, a lady named Subamma gave a missing complaint that her daughter Madhavi, who got married thirteen years ago with Gurumurthy, a retired army employee and currently working as a security guard in Kanchanbagh, had gone missing.

"For the last five years, both the wife and husband have been living with their two children in Meerpet Police Station limits in Venkateswara Colony. On the 16th of this month, the complainant's daughter Madhavi and her husband Gurumurthy argued over some issue and walked out of the house. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."

Meanwhile, police are conducting further investigation into the case.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:

RELATED STORIES

CBI moves HC seeking death penalty for RG Kar convict
CBI moves HC seeking death penalty for RG Kar convict
'My Daughter Was Killed Elsewhere'
'My Daughter Was Killed Elsewhere'
Navi Mumbai man arrested 33 years after wife's murder
Navi Mumbai man arrested 33 years after wife's murder
'Murder cases are extremely time sensitive'
'Murder cases are extremely time sensitive'
How tailor's tag helped cops crack mystery murder
How tailor's tag helped cops crack mystery murder

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bollywood's 14 Most-Followed Actresses On Instagram

webstory image 2

5 Incredible Benefits Of Rice Bran Oil

webstory image 3

Can't Get Back To Sleep? 6 Tips To Fight Insomnia

VIDEOS

CM to inaugurate Bhopal's largest newly constructed flyover today1:04

CM to inaugurate Bhopal's largest newly constructed...

Manasbal Lake set to become eco-tourism hub with new scenic pathway2:55

Manasbal Lake set to become eco-tourism hub with new...

BIG WIN for Security Forces: 16 Naxals gunned down in Chhattisgarh2:32

BIG WIN for Security Forces: 16 Naxals gunned down in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD