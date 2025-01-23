Telangana man kills wife, boils body parts in cooker

A shocking murder case has surfaced in Venkateswara Colony under Meerpet Police Station limits in Rangareddy district of Telangana.

The investigation revealed that a man allegedly killed his wife and reportedly boiled some body parts in a cooker while disposing of others in a nearby lake.

Meerpet Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

DCP, LB Nagar, stated, "A missing case was reported on January 17. In that case, the husband is self-claiming that he killed his wife. We are continuing the investigation. As of now, we are not finalizing the death. The husband claimed that he killed his wife with a knife, chopped the body parts, and threw them into the lake. We have to find out the truth, and the investigation is ongoing."

The case came into light, when case of a woman gone missing was registered at Jillelaguda under Meerpet Police Station limits in the Rangareddy district.

The mother of the victim had filed a missing complaint. In her complaint the lady stated that her daughter who was married thirteen years ago and staying with her husband was missing.

According to Inspector Police Meerpet, Nagaraju, "On the 18th of this month, a lady named Subamma gave a missing complaint that her daughter Madhavi, who got married thirteen years ago with Gurumurthy, a retired army employee and currently working as a security guard in Kanchanbagh, had gone missing.

"For the last five years, both the wife and husband have been living with their two children in Meerpet Police Station limits in Venkateswara Colony. On the 16th of this month, the complainant's daughter Madhavi and her husband Gurumurthy argued over some issue and walked out of the house. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."

Meanwhile, police are conducting further investigation into the case.