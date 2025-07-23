Dhankhar to vacate VP Enclave, may shift to govt bungalow

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who surprised everyone by stepping down as vice president, has started packing his belongings and plans to soon move out of the Vice President's Enclave, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A view of the Vice President's Enclave in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI on X

As a former vice president, he is entitled to a government bungalow.

The Dhankhars started packing their belongings on Tuesday, the sources said, adding he plans to soon move out from his official residence.

Dhankhar, 74, shifted to the newly-constructed Vice President Enclave on Church Road near the Parliament House complex in April last year.

The VP Enclave housing Vice President's residence and office was constructed under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

He stayed at the VP Enclave for nearly 15 months.

"He (Dhankhar) will be offered a Type VIII bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi or another area," an urban development Ministry official said on Tuesday.

The Type VIII bungalow is usually allotted to senior Union ministers or presidents of national parties.

Dhankhar resigned from the post on Monday, citing health reasons.