Home  » News » Dhankhar met Prez in 'unscheduled visit' before quitting

Dhankhar met Prez in 'unscheduled visit' before quitting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 23, 2025 12:42 IST

Before his surprise resignation, former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar made an "unscheduled visit" to the Rashtrapati Bhavan late on Monday evening, official sources said.

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/X

Dhankhar met President Murmu around 9 pm on Monday and handed over his resignation to her. Half an hour later, he made his resignation letter public on X, they said.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," Dhankhar said in his letter.

 

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022 and his term would have ended in August 2027.

The resignation of Dhankhar, who was also the ex officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha, came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
