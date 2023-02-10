News
Rediff.com  » News » Dhankhar suspends Congress MP Rajani Patil for filming RS proceedings

Dhankhar suspends Congress MP Rajani Patil for filming RS proceedings

Source: PTI
February 10, 2023 19:18 IST
Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday suspended Congress member of Parliament Rajani Ashokrao Patil for the remainder of the current Budget Session for filming House proceedings.

IMAGE: Congress MP Rajani Patil. Photograph: ANI Photo/Sansad TV

Dhankhar, who had earlier in the day indicated that action would be taken against those who had filmed a ruckus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Thursday, asked leaders of political parties to express their views on the issue.

 

Thereafter, a motion was adopted to suspend Patil for the remainder of the Budget session, pending a report from the parliamentary privileges committee on the issue.

Reacting to the decision, Rajani Patil said it was not fair to give her the harshest punishment as she had not done anything deliberately.

"I belong to a freedom-fighter's family and I should be given natural justice. I have not done anything deliberately," Patil told reporters.

"Accusing me like this and straightaway giving me the sternest punishment is not fair. I was deliberately named and I felt humiliated," she said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
