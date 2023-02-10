News
Opposition MPs walk out of RS over expunction of Kharge's remarks

Opposition MPs walk out of RS over expunction of Kharge's remarks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 10, 2023 13:19 IST
The Congress and some other opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha staged a walkout on Friday after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to speak in the House.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

Kharge wanted to raise the issue of some of his observations being expunged by the chair, but he was not allowed on the plea that he cannot read the same remarks which have already been expunged.

 

Opposition members protested in support of the Leader of Opposition who wanted to raise his point, but the chair did not accede to their demand.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had allowed the Leader of Opposition earlier but he cannot be allowed to raise the same points which have already been expunged.

Kharge then said that Congress members and some opposition MPs, including those from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, were staging a walkout in protest.

Earlier, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said Kharge should first apologise on behalf of the entire opposition, which created uproar during the prime minister's speech in reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
