HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » DGP asks police to probe how Al Falah became terror hideout

DGP asks police to probe how Al Falah became terror hideout

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 18, 2025 17:47 IST

x

Haryana DGP O P Singh on Tuesday visited the Al Falah University in Faridabad, and directed top officials to probe the security lapses leading to some doctors joining a 'white-collar' terror module and making the institute their hideout.

IMAGE: Screenshot of video posted by Haryana DGP P O Singh of his visit to Faridabad's Al Falah university, on X. Photograph: Courtesy, @opsinghips/X

The university in Faridabad's Dhouj has come under the scanner following the busting of the 'white-collar' terror module and the blast near the Red Fort on November 10 that claimed 15 lives.

The DGP later held a joint meeting with the Faridabad deputy commissioner and commissioner of police, and told them to ensure that the faculty members who have been missing since the incident are located at the earliest.

 

He also directed the officers to alert the central agencies about such individuals. 

The security lapses in the university are being investigated to determine how such vicious individuals made it their hideout and got hold of such a huge quantity of ammunition and weapons, the DGP said.

Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed -- both arrested as part of the investigation into the terror module -- were connected to the university, while Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the Hyundai i20 that exploded in the Red Fort area, was an assistant professor there.

In a post on X in Hindi, the DGP shared details about his visit and his subsequent meeting with the two senior officers, whom he told to talk to the students to reassure them that the actions are being taken for their safety, and that they need not panic.

"I spent four hours this morning at Al Falah University with ADIG/CID. I spoke with the security, administrative officers, faculty, students, people from the nearby village, and the family members of a cleric. I inspected the terrorists' hideouts," the DGP said in the post.

He also directed the officials to check all religious institutions and ensure that fundamental elements are not leading anyone towards sectarianism.

Fifteen people have been killed in the blast near the Red Fort, and the roles of several doctors linked to the university and in Kashmir are under the scanner of the probe agencies.

The blast followed after the authorities recently busted the 'white-collar' terror module linked to terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The investigation led to the seizure of around 2,900 kg of explosive material from two rented rooms in Faridabad, and the arrest/detention of several individuals, including doctors connected to the Al Falah University, and a cleric linked to a mosque in Faridabad.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Al-Falah University under lens after Delhi blast, 2,900-kg explosive haul
Al-Falah University under lens after Delhi blast, 2,900-kg explosive haul
Red Fort blast: Al-Falah University breaks silence on doctors' arrest
Red Fort blast: Al-Falah University breaks silence on doctors' arrest
Delhi blast: Police register 2 FIRs against Al Falah University
Delhi blast: Police register 2 FIRs against Al Falah University
ED raids Al Falah University in Red Fort blast probe
ED raids Al Falah University in Red Fort blast probe
Red Fort blast: 2 Al Falah University doctors among 3 detained
Red Fort blast: 2 Al Falah University doctors among 3 detained

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kanda Bhajji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

webstory image 3

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

VIDEOS

Congress MP Shafi Parambil opposes SIR, warns of political pressure on officials2:14

Congress MP Shafi Parambil opposes SIR, warns of...

India pushes affordable GPUs Jitin Prasada on Governments plans for usage Of AI0:40

India pushes affordable GPUs Jitin Prasada on Governments...

Delhi pollution not from Punjab, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wind direction makes it impossible2:52

Delhi pollution not from Punjab, says Punjab CM Bhagwant...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO