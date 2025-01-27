HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Devotees die outside Ram Temple, stampede claim denied

Devotees die outside Ram Temple, stampede claim denied

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 27, 2025 17:50 IST

x

Two elderly devotees from Haryana who had come to pay obeisance at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, died on Monday, official sources said.

IMAGE: Long queues of devotees outside the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya on January 1, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police have denied social media claim that the deaths were caused by a stampede.

The devotees -- a woman and a man -- fainted outside the temple and were rushed to Sri Ram Hospital where they died, the police said.

 

Both victims were aged above 60 and are yet to be identified.

The exact cause of the deaths is not known but officials suspect that they died of cardiac arrest.

The police said in a statement that some people and groups on some social media platforms were claiming that the two devotees died due to the rush of people.

"This is misleading and no such thing happened. Elaborate security arrangements are in place in Ayodhya. The woman devotee died due to cardiac arrest," they said.

Ayodhya witnessed a rush of devotees on Monday, with many returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj arriving at the temple town to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla in the new temple.

All roads leading to Hanuman Garhi and the Ram temple are blocked due to overcrowding.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PHOTOS: Maha Kumbh Mela seen from Space
PHOTOS: Maha Kumbh Mela seen from Space
Heading To The Kumbh? Here's How To Plan
Heading To The Kumbh? Here's How To Plan
When We Went To The Kumbh Mela...
When We Went To The Kumbh Mela...
Kumbh Mela: Blessing From A Naga Sadhu
Kumbh Mela: Blessing From A Naga Sadhu
Meet the seer from Assam who has not bathed for 32 yrs
Meet the seer from Assam who has not bathed for 32 yrs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Actors Who Have Played Chhatrapati Sambhaji

webstory image 2

Top 5 Largest Indian Railway Stations

webstory image 3

Madison Has The Key To The Kingdom

VIDEOS

Indonesia President's 'Indian DNA' remark leaves PM Modi in splits1:17

Indonesia President's 'Indian DNA' remark leaves PM Modi...

Greek woman marries Indian man at Mahakumbh Mela16:07

Greek woman marries Indian man at Mahakumbh Mela

Chh'garh's Chilkapalli village gets electricity for first time since independence2:56

Chh'garh's Chilkapalli village gets electricity for first...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD